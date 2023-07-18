EarthDaily Agro and Global Clean Energy Announce Partnership to Grow Adoption of Camelina-Based Renewable Fuel

Initiative will harness leading-edge data and analytics to support the development of camelina as a sustainable renewable fuel feedstock

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDaily Agro, a division of geospatial analytics company EarthDaily Analytics, has been selected by leading renewable fuel developer Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary Sustainable Oils, Inc. to support their work to increase the adoption of camelina in the renewable fuels marketplace through their Climate-Smart Camelina Project.

EarthDaily Agro, a division of geospatial analytics company EarthDaily Analytics, has been selected by leading renewable fuel developer Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary Sustainable Oils, Inc. to support their work to increase the adoption of camelina in the renewable fuels marketplace through their Climate-Smart Camelina Project. (PRNewswire)

The multi-year contract is made possible by a $30 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Climate-Smart Commodities Grant, which was awarded to Global Clean Energy for the purposes of developing camelina as an ultra-low carbon renewable fuel feedstock and building associated climate-smart renewable fuels markets. The initial project will focus on the Western U.S., with plans to expand to other regions of the world deemed suitable to camelina production. Because camelina has not historically been a widely cultivated crop, EarthDaily Agro will produce the first full-cycle economic viability and production yield dataset to serve as the basis for mainstream cultivation and renewable fuel production.

"Global Clean Energy and Sustainable Oils are recognized leaders in the expanding renewable fuels industry, and EarthDaily Agro is proud to partner with their innovative mission to bring new solutions to the industry," said Dave Gebhardt, General Manager of EarthDaily Agro. "By collaborating with EarthDaily Agro, Global Clean Energy and Sustainable Oils join a growing roster of agribusiness leaders harnessing the power of Earth Observation and geospatial analytics to cultivate leading-edge business intelligence."

"As the renewable fuels industry continues to expand, optimizing the efficiency of our production is critical for meeting growing camelina demand," said Kevin Monk, Sustainable Oils' Vice President of Ag Technology. "Geospatial analytics and data processing from EarthDaily Agro equip our company to make informed cultivation and commercialization decisions to continue advancing camelina as a high-potential, low-carbon renewable fuel feedstock."

EarthDaily Agro's satellite-derived, scientific-grade geospatial data provides Global Clean Energy and Sustainable Oils with leading-edge change detection, yield trend modeling, carbon indexing and crop cycle detection. Through the technology, EarthDaily Agro supplies informed guidance to help current camelina growers maximize yields, as well as economic and agronomic feasibility information to increase camelina adoption among additional growers. In 2024, EarthDaily will launch a new Constellation providing enhanced data for vegetation, water, atmosphere and soil to its ag customers such as Global Clean Energy.

"With the ability to grow on otherwise idle acres, camelina can produce renewable fuel feedstock without causing land use change — and worldwide, more than 100 million camelina opportunity acres exist," Monk said. "This climate-smart fuel alternative has the potential to energize the growing renewable fuels sector, simplify global supply lines for critical commodities like renewable diesel, reinforce domestic energy supply chains, and provide additional revenue for farmers."

"Agriculture's capacity to help business leaders address some of our planet's most pressing environmental challenges is an exciting frontier," Gebhardt said. "From carbon sequestering to climate action and now even next-generation renewable fuels, the potential of agricultural analytics from EarthDaily Agro is a powerful tool harnessed by the world's leading agribusinesses. We are immensely proud to partner with innovators like Global Clean Energy and Sustainable Oils to do what's right for our planet."

About EarthDaily Agro

EarthDaily Agro, based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a division of EarthDaily Analytics (EDA), headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., a vertically integrated data processing and analytics company, utilizing cutting-edge Big Data tools and proven Space technologies to provide value-added insights to the people, businesses, and governmental entities confronting the world's most pressing challenges. Through EarthDaily Agro, EDA has a track record of more than 35 years as a leader in the collection and commercial application of Earth Observation data for agriculture analytics.

In 2021, EDA initiated construction of the EarthDaily Constellation with committed support from Antarctica Capital. Following planned launches in 2024, the EarthDaily Constellation will combine with the EarthPipeline data processing system to provide unprecedented, scientific-grade data of the world every day, positioning EDA to meet the growing needs of diverse industries including agriculture, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), insurance, disaster prevention and recovery, commodities trading, and more.

About Global Clean Energy

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) is a vertically integrated renewable fuels business that is focused on reducing carbon emissions sustainably through their proprietary nonfood camelina varieties – delivering among the lowest carbon intensity renewable fuel in the marketplace. Their strategy since its inception has been to control the full integration of the renewable fuels supply chain from science to seed and farm to fuel. Global Clean Energy aims to operate the development, production, processing, and transportation of feedstocks as well as the refining and production of renewable fuels. They process their proprietary nonfood camelina feedstock in their Bakersfield, California renewable fuels refinery, yielding a renewable diesel that is chemically identical to petroleum diesel, but with 80+ percent lower carbon emissions. More information can be found at www.gceholdings.com.

About Sustainable Oils, Inc.

Sustainable Oils, Inc., Global Clean Energy's wholly-owned plant science subsidiary, owns an industry leading portfolio of intellectual property rights, including patents, Plant Variety Protection certificates, and production know-how to produce its proprietary camelina varieties as a nonfood based ultra-low carbon renewable fuel feedstock. These varieties are the only nonfood renewable feedstock on the market certified for both the U.S. EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard and California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard. Sustainable Oils was formed in 2007, and has its headquarters in Great Falls, Montana. More information can be found online at www.susoils.com.

