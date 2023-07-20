FirstLight Home Care Invests in Leadership Team with EVP of Experience and Innovation, Kristen Duell

CINCINNATI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, announced today that Kristen Duell has joined the company as the Executive Vice President of Experience and Innovation.

With her commitment to driving transformative initiatives and promoting a culture of innovation, Duell will play a vital role as FirstLight expands into new markets and continues transforming the care continuum.

"We are excited to have Kristen join our team," said Glee McAnanly, President and CEO at FirstLight Home Care. "She is a dynamic leader passionate about enriching the client, caregiver, and franchisee experience. Her vision and commitment to shaping the future of the home care industry through disruptive ideas will undoubtedly impact the growth of our franchise owners."

Duell has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She joins FirstLight from Home Care Pulse, where she acted as Chief Marketing Officer.

Recently Duell was selected as one of Aging Media's 2023 Future Leaders, under 40, in Home Health and Home Care. Duell is dedicated to continually looking at ways to innovate using technology and improve the experience of clients, caregivers, franchise owners, and partners.

"I am thrilled and honored to work with every aspect of FirstLight Home Care," said Kristen Duell. "My goal is to explore innovative ways to differentiate us while enhancing overall satisfaction. The home care industry is at a pivotal time in which we must think and do things differently. Our aging population demands it, and FirstLight is up to the challenge. I look forward to helping accelerate that change."

McAnanly explained, "We are excited to have the experience Kristen brings to the business as we prepare to announce other key initiatives during our national conference September 28-30 that will further enable our franchise owners, their caregivers, and team members."

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care where they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company's mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones receive the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight's network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com .

