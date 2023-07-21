Talen Energy Corporation Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market

HOUSTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (OTCQX: TLNE) today announced that its shares of common stock (the "Shares"), are expected to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol TLNE, effective at the opening of trading on Monday, July 24, 2023. Talen shareholders will now find the Shares, which were previously quoted on the Pink market, trading on the OTCQX market.

About Talen

Talen is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. Talen, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC ("TES"), owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana. Additionally, through its Cumulus subsidiaries, Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across TES' expansive footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we are currently expecting, and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.

Additional Information

Talen (OTCQX: TLNE) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

