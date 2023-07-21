TURN UP THE HEAT WITH IN THE RAW'S NEW HOT AGAVE

In The Raw® Adds a New Addition To Its Product Line Just In Time for Summer: Organic Hot Agave In The Raw®

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In The Raw®, the makers of Organic Agave In The Raw, America's #1 Agave SKU, is releasing their new product Organic Hot Agave In The Raw® this July 31st to bring their consumers a unique new flavor. Brooklyn born and Jalisco grown, the 100% raw blue agave nectar in Organic Hot Agave In The Raw® is hand harvested by jimadors with skills passed down from generation to generation in Jalisco, Mexico to guarantee the best tasting agave nectar. Hot Agave blends the sweetness of agave nectar with the heat of jalapeño peppers and chili, perfect for elevating any food or drink.

Just in time for summer and the upcoming National Agave Day celebrations, Organic Hot Agave In The Raw® provides a delicious sweet and spicy flavor for any occasion. This easily dissolvable agave is perfect for beverages or drizzling on all your favorite foods; Hot Agave brings the sweet heat consumers have been looking for. Step aside hot honey, this lower glycemic, organic, plant-based, vegan and lower calorie syrup for trending sweet and spicy recipes is sure to be a household favorite. Available in convenient 10oz. bottles, the easy to drizzle organic agave nectar makes it simple to take dishes to the next level at an obtainable price point.

"We recognized a need for a plant-based organic sweet and spicy alternative and knew the versatile Hot Agave would be the perfect addition to our growing family of In The Raw® products," said Steven Eisenstadt, CEO of Cumberland Packing Corp., the parent company behind the In The Raw® brand. "We can't wait to see the creative ways our consumers will experiment with Hot Agave, and are excited to continue expanding our product line to bring sweet solutions for people's evolving lifestyles as we've done for the last 50 years."

The In The Raw® brand continues to lead innovation and growth in the Agave category with a growing portfolio of all-natural Agave options, including their classic Organic Agave In The Raw® for a rich caramel flavor, Organic Light Agave In The Raw® for a subtle butterscotch flavor, and now Organic Hot Agave In The Raw® for that sweet heat flavor. As one would expect from the In The Raw® brand, convenient individual sachets of the company's agave offerings are scheduled to hit the shelves next, so stay tuned for the latest drops.

For additional product information, please visit the In The Raw® website, or to purchase Organic Hot Agave In The Raw® or any other In The Raw® product, please visit the online store or Amazon starting July 31st.

About In The Raw®

In The Raw® premium sweeteners are a product of Cumberland Packing Corp., a family-owned and operated business founded and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. After launching Sugar In The Raw® in 1970, the brand has since expanded its product portfolio to enable consumers to add sweetness and versatility to their favorite recipes with sweeteners derived from nature, including Stevia In The Raw®, Monk Fruit In The Raw®, Agave In The Raw® and Honey In The Raw®. To learn more about the In The Raw® brand and its products, visit www.InTheRaw.com.

