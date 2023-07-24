Heineken®'s new campaign tackles the issue of responsible drinking with the help of global F1® superstar, Max Verstappen , highlighting that when it comes to selecting a designated driver on a night out, 'The Best Driver' to choose is always the one that hasn't had a drink – unless that drink is Heineken® 0.0

The creative campaign was inspired by research which demonstrated that designated drivers were often selected based on arbitrary reasons rather than the most relevant reason - that they had not drunk alcohol

Since first partnering with F1® in 2016, Heineken® has been committed to leading real change around attitudes towards drink driving, promoting 'When You Drive Never Drink'

AMSTERDAM, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken®, global partner of F1®, today unveiled their latest global 'When You Drive, Never Drink' creative campaign, entitled 'The Best Driver'. The campaign features the current F1® world champion and Heineken® 0.0 ambassador, Max Verstappen, who brings his star power to help promote responsible drinking to new and relevant audiences.

HEINEKEN® LAUNCH NEW GLOBAL ‘WHEN YOU DRIVE, NEVER DRINK’ CREATIVE CAMPAIGN, ‘THE BEST DRIVER’, FEATURING F1® WORLD CHAMPION AND HEINEKEN® 0.0 AMBASSADOR, MAX VERSTAPPEN (PRNewswire)

In the new campaign, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver is portrayed socialising with friends and repeatedly being chosen to take on the role of designated driver, due to him being 'The Best Driver'. The hero film cleverly emphasises that while some of the best drivers are from the world of F1® the decision should instead only be based on who hasn't had a drink… unless of course the drink is a Heineken® 0.0.

The creative took inspiration from new research highlighting some of the arbitrary reasons for selecting a designated driver; including driving experience, enjoyment, or simply the person who volunteers[1]. Through this new campaign Heineken® aims to highlight that when it comes to getting a ride home after a night out the only person chosen to get behind the wheel should be the one that hasn't had alcohol.

Max Verstappen said: "As an F1® driver, making the right choices both on and off the track is vitally important for success. When driving, having that clarity and single-mindedness, particularly when it comes to safety, is crucial. On top of working on an upcoming, exciting new gaming initiative with Heineken® called Player 0.0, I'm proud as a Heineken® 0.0 ambassador to help advocate responsible drinking to motorsport fans all over the world. The campaign was great fun to shoot and I hope everyone not only enjoys the film, but also takes away the important message behind it."

Bram Westenbrink, Global Head of Heineken® Brand said: "When You Drive Never Drink is a message we are very passionate about, and continues to be at the forefront of our long standing partnership with F1®. As the racing season begins to heat up over the summer months, we are excited to launch the latest phase of this campaign which we first kicked off in 2016. As we enjoy the incredible action on track, it's important to remember that when it comes to choosing a designated driver when out with friends – 'The Best Driver' is always the one that hasn't been drinking."

The new campaign, ideated and created by creative agency Le Pub, directed by Bradley & Pablo and produced by PRETTYBIRD, launched in the Netherlands today through social media and digital out-of-home platforms. The hero film and supporting digital assets will also be launching across online, social and digital OOH, with the campaign rolling out globally across the rest of 2023.

Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO LePub, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide, CCO Publicis Groupe Italy, said: "Heineken® continues to be a pivotal player when it comes to responsible consumption. In its own witty way, the brand has always been culturally aware and sensitive towards global issues and younger generations. "When You Drive Never Drink" is in fact a long-standing project and consistent brand pillar that Heineken® can boast and champion. Drinking and driving pose significant risks and consequences, and who better than one of the most globally renowned drivers to convey this key message? Max Verstappen has been thus enlisted, becoming the most prominent promoter of safe rides. This approach treats in a creative way the brand's commitment towards building an impressive platform that exemplifies brand equity and impact at scale."

Since entering the world of motorsport in 2016, Heineken® has been committed to real change around attitudes towards drink driving, continuing to innovate through their marketing campaigns with F1®. The brand consistently drives the message in a light-hearted way through their global 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaigns, with new creative launched every season. On top of this, Heineken® has committed to investing 10%+ of all media budgets to support responsible consumption programmes.

To view the campaign video feature Max Verstappen, click here

