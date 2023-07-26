Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Earnings per diluted share of $2.57

Operating revenue down 5%

Reportable derailment rate improved 9%

OMAHA, Neb., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 second quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. These results include the previously disclosed $67 million labor expense and $73 million income tax benefit. This compares to 2022 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share.

"The results this quarter were impacted by softening consumer markets, inflation, a one-time labor expense, and increased workforce levels," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "The entire team remains focused on maintaining a solid service product while taking steps to recapture lost productivity and lay a strong foundation for sustainable future success. We took actions throughout the second quarter to drive greater network fluidity and provide our customers with better service. We finished the quarter with resource levels more aligned with demand, as we stored excess locomotives, improved recrew rates, and reduced borrowed-out employees."

Financial Results: Core Pricing Gains Offset by Reduced Fuel Surcharge Revenue, Lower Volumes, and an Unfavorable Business Mix

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Operating revenue of $6 billion was down 5% driven by reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and an unfavorable business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 2%.

Operating ratio was 63.0%, up 280 basis points. This includes an unfavorable 110 basis point impact from a one-time labor agreement payment and a 200 basis point benefit from falling fuel prices.

Operating income of $2.2 billion declined 12%.

The company repurchased 600,000 shares in second quarter 2023 at an aggregate cost of $120 million .

Operating Performance: Improved Service Performance Supported by Larger Crew Base

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Quarterly freight car velocity was 202 daily miles per car, an 8% improvement.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 126 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 2% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,316 feet, a 1% decline.

Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 5% to 983 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.086, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 1%.

Union Pacific's first half reportable derailment rate improved 9% to 2.45 per million train miles compared to 2.68 for 2022.

2023 Outlook Pressured by Challenging Demand and Cost Environment

Consumer-related volumes likely drive full year volume expectations below Industrial Production (Current forecast: +0.1%)

Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars

Forecasting $50 to $70 million in labor expense from new agreements in second half of 2023

2023 Capital Allocation:

Leadership and Board Updates

In separate press releases issued today, the Company appointed Jim Vena as chief executive officer, named Beth Whited as president, elected Mike McCarthy as chairman and appointed two new independent directors, Doyle Simons, and John Wiehoff, to the Board.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2023 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30, 2023



2022





%

2023



2022





% Operating Revenues















































Freight revenues

$ 5,569



$ 5,842





(5) %

$ 11,225



$ 11,282





(1) % Other revenues



394





427





(8)





794





847





(6)

Total operating revenues



5,963





6,269





(5)





12,019





12,129





(1)

Operating Expenses















































Compensation and benefits



1,269





1,092





16





2,448





2,193





12

Fuel



664





940





(29)





1,430





1,654





(14)

Purchased services and materials



650





622





5





1,303





1,183





10

Depreciation



577





559





3





1,149





1,114





3

Equipment and other rents



248





230





8





483





445





9

Other



351





331





6





708





668





6

Total operating expenses



3,759





3,774





-





7,521





7,257





4

Operating Income



2,204





2,495





(12)





4,498





4,872





(8)

Other income, net



93





163





(43)





277





210





32

Interest expense



(339)





(316)





7





(675)





(623)





8

Income before income taxes



1,958





2,342





(16)





4,100





4,459





(8)

Income tax expense



(389)





(507)





(23)





(901)





(994)





(9)

Net Income

$ 1,569



$ 1,835





(14) %

$ 3,199



$ 3,465





(8) % Share and Per Share















































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.58



$ 2.93





(12) %

$ 5.25



$ 5.51





(5) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.57



$ 2.93





(12)



$ 5.24



$ 5.50





(5)

Weighted average number of shares - basic



608.7





625.6





(3)





609.6





628.9





(3)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



609.5





626.8





(3)





610.5





630.2





(3)

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.30





-



$ 2.60



$ 2.48





5

Operating Ratio



63.0 %



60.2 %



2.8 pts



62.6 %



59.8 %



2.8 pts Effective Tax Rate



19.9 %



21.6 %



(1.7) pts



22.0 %



22.3 %



(0.3) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%

Freight Revenues (Millions)















































Grain & grain products

$ 890



$ 867





3 %

$ 1,833



$ 1,744





5 % Fertilizer



183





183





-





369





363





2

Food & refrigerated



255





271





(6)





518





538





(4)

Coal & renewables



429





492





(13)





934





1,000





(7)

Bulk



1,757





1,813





(3)





3,654





3,645





-

Industrial chemicals & plastics



545





557





(2)





1,081





1,077





-

Metals & minerals



562





562





-





1,098





1,047





5

Forest products



347





386





(10)





679





750





(9)

Energy & specialized markets



632





586





8





1,245





1,138





9

Industrial



2,086





2,091





-





4,103





4,012





2

Automotive



625





561





11





1,212





1,062





14

Intermodal



1,101





1,377





(20)





2,256





2,563





(12)

Premium



1,726





1,938





(11)





3,468





3,625





(4)

Total

$ 5,569



$ 5,842





(5) %

$ 11,225





11,282





(1) % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















































Grain & grain products



197





195





1 %



399





400





- % Fertilizer



48





53





(9)





93





98





(5)

Food & refrigerated



44





48





(8)





88





95





(7)

Coal & renewables



203





202





-





419





427





(2)

Bulk



492





498





(1)





999





1,020





(2)

Industrial chemicals & plastics



164





161





2





321





321





-

Metals & minerals



210





205





2





398





387





3

Forest products



55





63





(13)





107





127





(16)

Energy & specialized markets



144





141





2





283





272





4

Industrial



573





570





1





1,109





1,107





-

Automotive



213





192





11





413





382





8

Intermodal [a]



749





805





(7)





1,483





1,562





(5)

Premium



962





997





(4)





1,896





1,944





(2)

Total



2,027





2,065





(2) %



4,004





4,071





(2) % Average Revenue per Car















































Grain & grain products

$ 4,527



$ 4,451





2 %

$ 4,598



$ 4,357





6 % Fertilizer



3,830





3,437





11





3,978





3,701





7

Food & refrigerated



5,740





5,770





(1)





5,851





5,703





3

Coal & renewables



2,107





2,426





(13)





2,228





2,340





(5)

Bulk



3,568





3,642





(2)





3,657





3,574





2

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,336





3,455





(3)





3,368





3,351





1

Metals & minerals



2,677





2,755





(3)





2,760





2,710





2

Forest products



6,337





6,128





3





6,360





5,898





8

Energy & specialized markets



4,388





4,161





5





4,398





4,189





5

Industrial



3,646





3,674





(1)





3,701





3,626





2

Automotive



2,928





2,919





-





2,935





2,780





6

Intermodal [a]



1,471





1,711





(14)





1,521





1,641





(7)

Premium



1,794





1,943





(8)





1,829





1,864





(2)

Average

$ 2,748



$ 2,830





(3) %

$ 2,804



$ 2,771





1 %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Jun. 30, Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2023



2022

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 830



$ 973

Short-term investments



-





46

Other current assets



2,922





2,933

Investments



2,524





2,375

Properties, net



56,641





56,038

Operating lease assets



1,651





1,672

Other assets



1,465





1,412

Total assets

$ 66,033



$ 65,449



















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity















Debt due within one year

$ 1,745



$ 1,678

Other current liabilities



3,504





3,842

Debt due after one year



31,557





31,648

Operating lease liabilities



1,217





1,300

Deferred income taxes



13,069





13,033

Other long-term liabilities



1,747





1,785

Total liabilities



52,839





53,286

Total common shareholders' equity



13,194





12,163

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 66,033



$ 65,449



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Year-to-Date

Millions, for the Periods Ended June 30, 2023

2022

Operating Activities











Net income $ 3,199

$ 3,465

Depreciation

1,149



1,114

Deferred income taxes

36



93

Other - net

(526)



(505)

Cash provided by operating activities

3,858



4,167

Investing Activities











Capital investments*

(1,607)



(1,645)

Other - net

(67)



105

Cash used in investing activities

(1,674)



(1,540)

Financing Activities











Debt repaid

(1,664)



(1,664)

Debt issued

1,599



4,090

Dividends paid

(1,588)



(1,556)

Share repurchase programs

(705)



(3,473)

Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper

19



(151)

Other - net

11



(42)

Cash used in financing activities

(2,328)



(2,796)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(144)



(169)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

987



983

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 843

$ 814

Free Cash Flow**











Cash provided by operating activities $ 3,858

$ 4,167

Cash used in investing activities

(1,674)



(1,540)

Dividends paid

(1,588)



(1,556)

Free cash flow $ 596

$ 1,071







* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $14 million in 2023 and $46 million in 2022. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%

Operating/Performance Statistics















































Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*



202





187





8 %



199





192





4 % Average train speed (miles per hour)*



24.1





23.6





2





24.1





23.9





1

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*



23.3





24.6





(5)





23.6





24.3





(3)

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 126





123





2





125





126





(1)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



207,606





209,789





(1)





414,254





419,495





(1)

Train length (feet)



9,316





9,439





(1)





9,238





9,321





(1)

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



79





62





17 pts



76





67





9 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 64





56





8 pts



63





59





4 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



983





1,034





(5)





987





1,045





(6)

Total employees (average)



32,060





30,715





4





31,766





30,452





4

Locomotive Fuel Statistics















































Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 2.86



$ 4.03





(29) %

$ 3.04



$ 3.48





(13) % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



226





226





-





458





460





-

Fuel consumption rate***



1.086





1.076





1





1.105





1.096





1

Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)















































Grain & grain products



18,858





19,459





(3) %



38,902





40,488





(4) % Fertilizer



2,953





3,115





(5)





6,089





6,266





(3)

Food & refrigerated



4,514





4,257





6





9,057





8,959





1

Coal & renewables



20,864





20,558





1





43,361





44,808





(3)

Bulk



47,189





47,389





-





97,409





100,521





(3)

Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,214





7,685





(6)





14,305





15,244





(6)

Metals & minerals



9,209





9,662





(5)





18,156





18,407





(1)

Forest products



5,815





6,694





(13)





11,364





13,319





(15)

Energy & specialized markets



9,817





9,105





8





19,316





18,171





6

Industrial



32,055





33,146





(3)





63,141





65,141





(3)

Automotive



4,687





4,140





13





9,087





8,287





10

Intermodal



17,567





18,710





(6)





35,687





36,628





(3)

Premium



22,254





22,850





(3)





44,774





44,915





-

Total



101,498





103,385





(2) %



205,324





210,577





(2) %





* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



2023

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr

2nd Qtr Year-to-Date

Operating Revenues

















Freight revenues $ 5,656

$ 5,569

$ 11,225

Other revenues

400



394



794

Total operating revenues

6,056



5,963



12,019

Operating Expenses

















Compensation and benefits

1,179



1,269



2,448

Fuel

766



664



1,430

Purchased services and materials

653



650



1,303

Depreciation

572



577



1,149

Equipment and other rents

235



248



483

Other

357



351



708

Total operating expenses

3,762



3,759



7,521

Operating Income

2,294



2,204



4,498

Other income, net

184



93



277

Interest expense

(336)



(339)



(675)

Income before income taxes

2,142



1,958



4,100

Income tax expense

(512)



(389)



(901)

Net Income $ 1,630

$ 1,569

$ 3,199





















Share and Per Share

















Earnings per share - basic $ 2.67

$ 2.58

$ 5.25

Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.67

$ 2.57

$ 5.24

Weighted average number of shares - basic

610.6



608.7



609.6

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

611.5



609.5



610.5

Dividends declared per share $ 1.30

$ 1.30

$ 2.60





















Operating Ratio

62.1 %

63.0 %

62.6 % Effective Tax Rate

23.9 %

19.9 %

22.0 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



2023



1st Qtr

2nd Qtr Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)

















Grain & grain products $ 943

$ 890

$ 1,833

Fertilizer

186



183



369

Food & refrigerated

263



255



518

Coal & renewables

505



429



934

Bulk

1,897



1,757



3,654

Industrial chemicals & plastics

536



545



1,081

Metals & minerals

536



562



1,098

Forest products

332



347



679

Energy & specialized markets

613



632



1,245

Industrial

2,017



2,086



4,103

Automotive

587



625



1,212

Intermodal

1,155



1,101



2,256

Premium

1,742



1,726



3,468

Total $ 5,656

$ 5,569

$ 11,225

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

















Grain & grain products

202



197



399

Fertilizer

45



48



93

Food & refrigerated

44



44



88

Coal & renewables

216



203



419

Bulk

507



492



999

Industrial chemicals & plastics

157



164



321

Metals & minerals

188



210



398

Forest products

52



55



107

Energy & specialized markets

139



144



283

Industrial

536



573



1,109

Automotive

200



213



413

Intermodal [a]

734



749



1,483

Premium

934



962



1,896

Total

1,977



2,027



4,004

Average Revenue per Car

















Grain & grain products $ 4,668

$ 4,527

$ 4,598

Fertilizer

4,135



3,830



3,978

Food & refrigerated

5,963



5,740



5,851

Coal & renewables

2,341



2,107



2,228

Bulk

3,743



3,568



3,657

Industrial chemicals & plastics

3,402



3,336



3,368

Metals & minerals

2,853



2,677



2,760

Forest products

6,384



6,337



6,360

Energy & specialized markets

4,408



4,388



4,398

Industrial

3,760



3,646



3,701

Automotive

2,944



2,928



2,935

Intermodal [a]

1,573



1,471



1,521

Premium

1,866



1,794



1,829

Average $ 2,861

$ 2,748

$ 2,804







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Debt / Net Income















Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,



Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023



2022

Debt

$ 33,302



$ 33,326

Net income



6,732





6,998

Debt / net income



4.9





4.8

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*















Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,



Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2023



2022

Net income

$ 6,732



$ 6,998

Add:















Income tax expense



1,981





2,074

Depreciation



2,281





2,246

Interest expense



1,323





1,271

EBITDA

$ 12,317



$ 12,589

Adjustments:















Other income, net



(493)





(426)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]



53





54

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,877



$ 12,217

Debt

$ 33,302



$ 33,326

Operating lease liabilities



1,563





1,631

Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0



-





-

Adjusted debt

$ 34,865



$ 34,957

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.9





2.9







[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2023, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2022, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2023. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

