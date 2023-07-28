Pinkfong Sets New Spotify Record, Becoming the First Korean Children's Brand to Surpass 1 Billion Streams

- Alongside renowned K-pop artists, Baby Shark creator became one of Korean acts to reach one billion cumulative streams milestone on Spotify



SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announced today that its beloved family entertainment brand Pinkfong has surpassed 1 billion cumulative streams on Spotify, solidifying Pinkfong as the first and only Korean children's brand to achieve this remarkable milestone.

Along with the streaming milestone, Pinkfong has achieved yet another groundbreaking record on Spotify, becoming the first and only Korean children's brand to reach 4.3 million monthly listeners. Pinkfong's most streamed song on Spotify is 'Baby Shark', with 580 million streams as of July 2023.

First launched on Spotify in 2017, Pinkfong has connected kids and families around the world through its array of family-friendly songs with catchy melodies and uniquely upbeat rhythms. In particular, the Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark' song became a breakout sensation, recording a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum) and BRIT certified 2x Platinum. According to The Official Charts, Pinkfong's Baby Shark placed the 8th on the UK's Official Top 200 most-streamed song chart, making it the first and only K-pop song to enter that chart.

Sony Music Entertainment UK's Relentless Records are Pinkfong's global music partner, alongside The Orchard who distribute the catalogue worldwide.

In addition to sweeping over the global music charts, 'Baby Shark Dance', the iconic dance music video of Pinkfong's Baby Shark, became the first video to reach 10 billion views on YouTube, topping the most viewed YouTube video for nearly three consecutive years, as of January 2022.

Following the global success of the songs and videos, Baby Shark has expanded its universe beyond the internet captivating the audience with TV animated series and movie together with Nickelodeon Animation, global merchandise and licensing program, live tours throughout the world, interactive games, and more.

"Surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify is a testament to Pinkfong's resonance with global listeners and the power of our music in connecting families around the world," said Minseok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Company. "We are grateful to our fans for engaging with our content, and we will continue to deliver songs and stories that people from different generations can enjoy together."

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Relentless Records:

Relentless Records is one of the frontline labels at Sony Music Entertainment UK. Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

About The Orchard:

The Orchard is a full-service music distribution company operating in more than 45 cities worldwide. The Orchard's comprehensive artist & label services offering harnesses innovative technology, transparent data analysis, and expertise to reach fans and grow audiences. Offerings include digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, publishing administration, neighboring rights, and more. Championed by an exceptional community of music lovers and experts, The Orchard empowers creators and entrepreneurs to grow and adapt in the dynamic, global industry. For further information, visit www.theorchard.com .

