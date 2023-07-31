Consumer Safety Technology Announces Expanded Partnership with the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

Provides DUI/DWI Solutions and Free Virtual Continuing Education

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Safety Technology, a leader in safety and detection products and services, announced today it has been named the Official DUI/DWI Services Sponsor for The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (FACDL). The expanded partnership will provide continuing education seminars and exclusive benefits to support FACDL attorneys and their clients.

"Expanding our partnership with FACDL reinforces our commitment to supporting criminal defense attorneys across the state."

FACDL is the only statewide organization in Florida dedicated solely to criminal defense attorneys. A not-for-profit corporation, FACDL was formed for scientific and educational purposes and is affiliated with the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

"Expanding our partnership with FACDL reinforces our commitment to supporting criminal defense attorneys across the state," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO, CST. "By offering members valuable continuing legal education content and access to products and services for every step in the DUI process, we aim to enhance their expertise and effectiveness in representing clients."

CST's suite of comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions includes Intoxalock, the leading ignition interlock brand in the US, and trusted partner to attorneys and monitoring authorities. Through the partnership, FACDL members can easily address multiple client needs with products and services covering the entire DUI process, not just one area.

Intoxalock devices are approved in Florida and meet all state criteria for court-ordered devices. With VIP support from Intoxalock, FACDL member's clients will receive expedited assistance. www.intoxalock.com

Breathe Easy - High-risk insurance coverage is often a requirement following a DUI or DWI conviction. Breathe Easy insurance brokerage works with several providers, and FACDL members can rely on Breathe Easy representatives to find the best coverage for the lowest price on behalf of their clients. https://www.breatheeasyins.com/

New Directions - Assessments that DUI and DWI defendants can use to strengthen their case in court. As part of the partnership, FACDL members will receive priority scheduling for assessments. All clients will receive a customized assessment tailored to their unique situation and needs. New Directions also offers a money-back guarantee if the assessment is not accepted in court. https://www.ndsbs.com/

Key FACDL event dates:

October 4, 2023 - Ignition Interlock 101: The 5 Most Common Mistakes Clients – FACDL members will learn more about ignition interlock devices and the benefits, requirements, and technical aspects of the device.

November 16-17, 2023 - CST will serve as the top-tier sponsor for the DUI Defense Seminar, Blood, Breath & Tears, at the University of Florida Levin College of Law in Gainesville, Florida .

For more information on how FACDL attorney members can join the Intoxalock Select Attorney Network and get instant access to client savings materials visit the FACDL and Intoxalock Partner page.

About Consumer Safety Technology

Consumer Safety Technology (CST) is a leader in safety and detection products and services that help people live responsibly and make communities safer. A force for good for more than 30 years, CST and its family of leading brands serve as a trusted partner to both individuals and authorities. CST's portfolio features comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions that uniquely cover the entire DUI process and include: Intoxalock, the number one ignition interlock brand in the US; Breathe Easy, specialized and low-cost insurance; and New Directions, virtual court and employer accepted assessments. Driven by a commitment to delivering reliable and exceptional service, combined with innovative technology that makes positive change, CST has achieved sustained growth and success. CST is a portfolio company of L. Catterton and was named Best Place to Work for Working Parents in 2022 and 2023. For more information visit www.consumersafetytechnology.com or via LinkedIn.com.

