OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS CONTINUES DYNAMIC GROWTH AND EVOLUTION AS IT UNVEILS NEW VISUAL IDENTITY

Leading hospitality brand set to reinvest $1.5 billion in its portfolio of properties over the next 5 years

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts is launching a brand evolution as it continues significant growth comprised of nationwide portfolio enhancements, service training and marketing investments. Driven by Omni president, Kurt Alexander, the announcement signals a new era for the brand and marks the first major shift in visual identity in more than a decade.

"Over the last 60 years we've been creating elevated experiences inspired by remarkable destinations where guests connect and enjoy genuine hospitality," said Alexander. "As we look to the future, we want to ensure that our customer-facing identity accurately reflects our brand's story while highlighting the experiences we offer our guests."

The brand refresh comes on the heels of extensive research conducted pre and post-Covid (2019-2022). The data highlights key insights driving the strategic direction for the brand, with a focus on more approachable luxury positioning and personalized service that Omni is uniquely positioned to offer due to its ownership business model: owner, operator and brand. This model creates a seamless and efficient environment to be able to deliver on the end-to-end guest experience.

"We put guests at the center by offering experiential offerings that are locally relevant such as our annual Fish-to-Fork culinary event in Amelia Island, Florida, Cowtown Unplugged music series in Fort Worth, Texas and The National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, North Carolina. We meet the needs of our customers because we control each and every touchpoint and are committed to providing an exceptional guest experience," Alexander said.

Portfolio Enhancements & Upgrades

Over the next 5 years, Omni remains focused on its vision of creating unique places and spaces, inspired by a destination with plans to invest in existing properties and new product including ground-up development and significant portfolio upgrades and reimaginations.

In 2023, Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU and Omni PGA Frisco Resort have opened doors, with Omni Fort Lauderdale currently under construction. These ground-up builds incorporate contemporary, elevated designs paying homage to the destinations around them.

Other key refurbishments include the $150M+ restoration of The Omni Homestead Resort and multimillion-dollar renovations at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, Omni Charlottesville Hotel and Omni Parker House as well as properties in Denver, Indianapolis, Irving, Texas and San Diego. Plans for expansions include the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate and Omni Mount Washington Resort.

Personalized, Authentic Hospitality

Customer research spotlighted the Omni advantage: warm, personal, best-in-class hospitality. The brand uncovered that guests prefer Omni's thoughtful, personal service to other brands because of the friendly and sincere nature of its people.

"At Omni Hotels & Resorts we care for each other like a family, opening up our hotels and resorts to guests as we would our home," explained Alexander. "It's our people that define the experience so it's imperative we continue to invest in our team members."

Omni has invested millions in the past year with a focus on associate training programs and elevating brand standards to include a reimagined Select Guest loyalty program that launches in early 2024. The results have yielded a steady trend upward in guest satisfaction scores exceeding pre-Covid levels.

New Branding & Marketing

To support the brand's story and growth trajectory, new branding was unveiled including a fresh logo and visual design that pays respect to the brand's rich heritage and elevated position in the marketplace. The new look and feel is a modern interpretation of the brand's legacy and features a more contemporary and elevated aesthetic to reach a new generation of Omni guest.

The brand also launched a new multi-channel marketing campaign: Experiences Matter Here including a new website, dynamic video and photography that showcases how guests gather and connect at Omni whether they are traveling for business or pleasure.

