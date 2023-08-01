Painting with a Twist and Dogtopia Team Up for a Second Year of 'Paint Your Pet' Events to Provide Service Dogs for Veterans

Studios Nationwide to Hold Events throughout August and September for the Cause

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist , the nation's leading paint and sip brand, and Dogtopia , the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare franchise, are joining forces for a second year to raise money and awareness for the Dogtopia Foundation, which funds the training of service dogs for returned veterans. Throughout August and September, 50 percent of the proceeds from the Paint Your Pet events held at participating Painting with a Twist studios nationally will benefit the Foundation. Last year's inaugural campaign between the two franchise brands raised nearly $30,000 to help provide training for service dogs.

Painting with a Twist makes it easy for participants to paint their pet portraits. Guests send in a photo before the event, and an artist will sketch the pet on canvas before they arrive. During the Paint Your Pet event, an artist-entertainer will walk everyone through a step-by-step painting experience that leaves guests with a one-of-a-kind pet portrait to take home.

"Our guests always love our unique Paint Your Pet events at our studios, and this year, there's an even better reason to get involved," said Painting with a Twist Founder Cathy Deano. "The finished product is incredibly adorable and for a terrific cause."

In partnership with Dogtopia's franchise network of more than 240 dog daycares, the Dogtopia Foundation has raised money to help sponsor more than 360 service dogs since the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization was established in 2017. In addition to sponsoring the training of service dogs for veterans, the Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change our world by supporting programs focused on providing therapy dogs for students and employment initiatives for adults with autism, as well.

The charitable partnership aligns with Painting with a Twist's mission to make a positive impact in their communities. As part of the brand's Painting with a Purpose Foundation, each franchise location hosts one painting event per month where 50 percent of the proceeds are donated to a local charity of its choice. To date, the Painting with a Purpose Foundation has donated more than $7 million.

"We are excited to launch this partnership again with Painting with a Twist to give dog lovers across the country a chance to paint their own pets while giving back to such an important cause," said Liz Meyers, Executive Director of the Dogtopia Foundation. "Last year's events with Painting with a Twist and Dogtopia were a lot of fun and made an incredible impact."

To find events near you, visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/pages/dogtopia . To learn more about the Dogtopia Foundation, visit https://dogtopiafoundation.org .

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Dogtopia®

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

