WVU Medicine Selects QGenda for Healthcare Workforce Management Across All 23 Hospitals

30,000 Employee Health System Standardizes on Single, Integrated Platform for Physician and Nurse Scheduling, On-Call Scheduling, Time Tracking, and Compensation Management

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QGenda , a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions, today announced that the West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine) selected QGenda ProviderCloud® to optimize staffing, boost engagement and retention, and reduce premium labor spend. The comprehensive solution includes physician and nurse scheduling, on-call scheduling, time tracking, and compensation management. WVU Medicine will standardize on the single, integrated platform from QGenda across all locations to consolidate multiple vendors and reduce costs.

"Our previous workforce management solution lacked the critical automation of workflows needed to efficiently manage the complexity of our healthcare workforce," said Jim Venturella, CIO, WVU Medicine. "The more modern and robust workforce management solution from QGenda will automate and simplify time-consuming manual processes and provide a more engaging experience for our physicians and nurses. By consolidating all scheduling plus time and attendance for our entire healthcare workforce within the single, integrated QGenda platform, WVU Medicine will not only increase workflow efficiencies, but we'll also reduce the number of systems, integrations, and vendors in our IT ecosystem."

A Single Platform for Scheduling the Entire Healthcare Workforce With a single scheduling solution for the entire healthcare workforce, WVU Medicine gains the holistic visibility needed to ensure appropriate deployment based on required care team ratios and patient coverage. This unified approach delivers actionable insights around staffing targets, coverage, and labor costs while simplifying and enhancing the user experience for improved engagement and retention.

"QGenda is the only vendor to optimize scheduling as the foundation of its workforce management platform to drive efficiency, engagement, and revenue," said Greg Benoit, CEO, QGenda. "With scheduling at its core, the QGenda platform will help WVU Medicine cost effectively deploy all caregivers when and where they're needed. As part of this single platform, our time tracking and compensation management functionality will streamline workflows and automate complex pay calculations to ensure accurate compensation."

Modern, Mobile Healthcare Workforce Management

A QGenda customer since 2018, WVU Medicine will now expand its use of QGenda Advanced Scheduling for Providers to automate the creation of equitable, rules-based schedules in seconds, optimally aligning physicians with patient needs. The health system will also extend QGenda scheduling tools to its 15,000 nurses to streamline the self-scheduling process and increase nurse flexibility and autonomy with a modern mobile app that engages and empowers staff. Nurses can easily see when and where they're working, pick up open shifts, initiate swaps, and understand where they are against targets – all on a mobile device.

"To drive workforce engagement, we wanted to give our nurses the freedom to control their own schedules, but this requires a solution with easy-to-use self-scheduling tools for shift swaps, split shifts, PTO requests, and other time and attendance tasks," said Becky Mitchell-Perry, CNIO, WVU Medicine. "QGenda not only provides a mobile-first solution that will help us engage and retain our nurses, but it also provides nurse leadership with visibility into staffing gaps and delivers the insights needed to fill those gaps quickly and cost-efficiently. With QGenda, we receive a centralized view of all resources — including their skills, preferences, work targets, and where, when, and how they've worked — so we can better understand who can be deployed, when, and where."

