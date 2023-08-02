Bravo's "Top Chef" World All-Stars Winner Buddha Lo Joins Saratoga® Spring Water as a Fine Dining Tastemaker

The undefeated two-time champion's next venture will be teaming up with Top Chef's Grand Prize sponsor and Official Water partner.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After winning the 20th season of Bravo's "Top Chef" and earning the ultimate title of World All-Star champion, Buddha Lo is diving into his newest venture, collaborating with Saratoga® Spring Water as the brand's Fine Dining Tastemaker. Top Chef's first back-to-back historic winner, who has trained in Michelin-rated restaurants in France, Melbourne and New York City, will be creating eye-popping content featuring his delectable dishes as well as appearing on behalf of the brand.

The partnership was a natural fit between Chef Lo and the Saratoga® Brand, with the high-end water brand coming aboard the Emmy, James Beard and Critics' Choice Award-winning series this season and sponsoring the $250,000 Grand Prize.

Chef Lo says, "During this season of 'Top Chef,' Saratoga was such a wonderful partner to the show, which makes me that much more excited to be collaborating with them in this next adventure as their new Fine Dining Tastemaker. I look forward to working closely with the brand on crafting creative experiences that will inspire and delight foodies everywhere."

"This collaboration with Buddha Lo caps a terrific inaugural season for the Saratoga® Brand and 'Top Chef' partnership," says Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer at BlueTriton Brands, the company that owns Saratoga®. "Chef Lo is a masterful culinary artist, making him a perfect partner for Saratoga Water, which is served in fine dining restaurants around the country."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Saratoga® Brand, bringing more unique opportunities for our audiences to experience the world of Bravo's Top Chef," said Katie White, Vice President, Marketing and Content Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "With World All-Star Champion, Chef Buddha Lo, 'Top Chef' fans and foodies alike will be able to dive deeper into the franchise and get to know the Top Chef alum in a whole new way."

About the Saratoga® Brand

Guests today are looking for enriching experiences at every step when they dine out–and water offerings are no exception. Still and sparkling waters are the bridge between food and all other beverages, and, like wine, they can pair with dishes to compliment the flavor profiles that are being served. The Saratoga® brand offers restaurateurs premium spring water options that pair beautifully with any dining experience.

Water service with Saratoga® is anything but an ordinary experience. Born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the name Saratoga has become synonymous with quality, carefully crafted still and sparkling spring water. Saratoga still spring water has a low minerality and is smooth on the palate, while Saratoga sparkling spring water has uplifting bubbles for a lively taste. Whether guests choose still or sparkling, each pour from a Saratoga cobalt blue bottle is always a memorable experience. Learn more about Saratoga water today at, www.saratogawater.com.

About Buddha Lo

The winner of "Top Chef" season 19 in Houston, Buddha Lo was born and raised in Australia, where he started cooking at age 12 at his parents' restaurant. He was taught the fundamentals of cooking under his father who is a Hong Kong native. At age 17, he moved to Melbourne to work for some of the best chefs in Australia. After five years in Melbourne, he moved to London where he landed a job at the three-star Michelin restaurant Gordon Ramsay where he worked under Chef Clare Smyth and Chef Matt Abe. On his days off, he would stage at various restaurants, both locally and internationally, where he was exposed to different kitchens and cuisines in various countries including France, England, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Hong Kong and the US. During his time in the states, he accepted his dream job at the three-star Michelin restaurant Eleven Madison Park in New York City. Buddha, his wife Rebekah and their pug Kroshka hopped on a one-way flight from Australia to New York and now live in Brooklyn.

View original content:

SOURCE Saratoga Spring Water