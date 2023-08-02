Free Mullets??? Fritos® Gets Fans Flow Ready

Fritos, Official Snack Sponsor of the USA Mullet Championship, giving away 1,000 free mullet haircuts at all Floyd's 99 Barbershop locations and chance to win $10,000

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, in celebration of the USA Mullet Championships, Fritos®, the "Down for Everything™" corn chip from Frito-Lay®, is fueling fans' passion for the iconic hairstyle by offering 1,000 free mullet cuts in August, while supplies last.

Fritos Flow 1 (PRNewswire)

"People express themselves with their hair, and since we're seeing this tremendous resurgence of the mullet hairstyle, we're excited to help people embrace their individuality by making it easier than ever to rock this epic look while enjoying an iconic snack like Fritos," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay. "As the brand that's all about authenticity and comfort in being yourself, we're on a mission to help our fans go with the flow – literally – this summer with our Free Fritos Flow Fridays at every Floyd's Barbershop location nationwide."

Every Friday through August 25, mullet fans can book a free Fritos Flow mullet haircut at all Floyd's locations across the country. Those interested can reserve their spot by visiting floydsbarbershop.com and selecting the Fritos Flow Mullet when booking their highly recommended appointment. Fans with the boldest and most daring mullets can either enter the USA Mullet Championship for the chance to win $10,000 or share a photo on social media for a chance to win a year's supply of Fritos.

"Mullets are back! We've been seeing an uptick in the number of customers requesting them, and we want to embrace that," said Patrick Butler, senior director of creative and technical education at Floyd's Barbershop. "That's why we're so excited to team up with Fritos to help make it the hairstyle of the summer by providing free mullet cuts at all our locations every Friday in August. Because of how in demand this haircut has been, we anticipate appointments booking quickly, so get yours while you can!"

Show Off Your Flow for a Chance to Win

Fans who got a Fritos Flow haircut or are already rocking a mullet can show off their 'do in two ways for a chance to win:

USA Mullet Championship competitions open in August for the chance to win the first-ever $10,000 Mane Event cash prize presented by Fritos, the Official Snack Sponsor of the USA Mullet Championship. Three competitions are open in August, including the 18+ Men's (virtual), 55+ Men's/Women's (virtual), and 18+ Men's/Women's live event at the Illinois State Fair on August 12 . To register for the competitions, visit Enter the variousMullet Championship competitions open in August for the chance to win the first-everMane Event cash prize presented by Fritos, the Official Snack Sponsor of theMullet Championship. Three competitions are open in August, including the 18+ Men's (virtual), 55+ Men's/Women's (virtual), and 18+ Men's/Women's live event at the Illinois State Fair on. To register for the competitions, visit www.mulletchamp.com

Share their Fritos Flow on social media for a chance to win a year's supply of Fritos. To enter, fans can post a photo of their mullet on Instagram tagging @officialfritos with #FritosFlow and #Sweepstakes. For more information and official rules, see here

"We believe no mullet is created equally, and all mullets should be celebrated," said Kevin Begola, founder of USA Mullet Championships. "By teaming up with Fritos, a brand almost as classic and timeless as the mullet, we're able to make this year's competition the biggest one yet. We also love that we'll be seeing even more mullets in the wild this summer because of this campaign."

For more information on the Fritos brand, including recipe inspiration, follow Frito-Lay on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or visit www.fritos.com.

About Fritos

Fritos®, the uncomplicated and "Down for Everything™" corn chip, has been satisfying fans across the nation for more than 80 years. Fritos is here to deliver experiences from the heart and be part of your traditions, new and old. Whether you're dipping, cooking, or just snacking, Fritos welcomes you to enjoy the moment. It is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. Follow Fritos on Twitter (@OfficialFritos), Instagram (@OfficialFritos) and Facebook (Fritos).

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snacks, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About USA Mullet Championship

USA Mullet Championships began with an adult competition in 2020 as a marketing idea for Bridge Street Exchange, a men's shop owned by USA Mullet Championships President Kevin Begola. After local success in Michigan, the contest expanded its scope to a national event, including a kid's contest. For more information, visit https://mulletchamp.com, https://www.facebook.com/mulletchampUSA/ or on Instagram and Twitter: @mulletchampusa.

About Floyd's 99 Barbershop

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 133 locations in 14 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.floydsbarbershop.com.

Fritos Flow 2 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America