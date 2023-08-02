PMI Foods Donates More than 10,000 Pounds of Meat to Fight Food Insecurity

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) announced the donation of 10,500 pounds of beef bone-in rib ends to several Los Angeles area food banks. This is the latest in a series of donations from PMI Foods in an ongoing effort to directly help thousands of homeless residents.

PMI Foods (PRNewswire)

More than 67,000 people in L.A. County are currently experiencing homelessness – and at least one out of four of them also suffer from food insecurity.

As part of the transformational donation from PMI Foods, 9,625 pounds of premium, restaurant-grade ribeye steaks were donated to the Los Angeles Mission while the other 875 pounds were provided to the Farmlink Project for distribution to the local homeless community.

The donations will help the Los Angeles Mission and the Farmlink Project provide life-sustaining food and positively impact the lives of those most in need.

"Our mission and purpose is feeding people, which we do by sourcing and distributing protein products all over the world," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "As we work to advance our mission, we are delighted to partner with the Los Angeles Mission and the Farmlink Project to help feed the hungry. No person, child or family should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from."

The Los Angeles Mission provides shelter, clothing, and meals, alongside food boxes that include a week's worth of food to homeless encampments, schools, churches, and foster families. The Farmlink Project's goal is to connect farmers with a produce surplus to foodbanks to eliminate food waste.

"We are sincerely filled with immense gratitude towards PMI Foods for their second incredibly generous donation of life-sustaining food in recent months," expressed Troy Vaughn, CEO and President of Los Angeles Mission, CityServe HUB. "In the vast expanse of Los Angeles County, the rise in homelessness and food insecurity has been challenging to witness. However, PMI Foods' unwavering support gives us hope and strength, and we wholeheartedly applaud them for their profound compassion and unwavering commitment to bringing about a transformative impact in the lives of those less fortunate."

"PMI Foods is committed to tackling the growing problem of homelessness and global food insecurity," added Darin Parker. "At PMI Foods, we are working to increase donations to reach food banks across the United States and are planning to continue donating high-quality food to the needy."

This is PMI Foods' second donation to the Los Angeles Mission. The first donation included more than 2,500 pounds of high-quality meat to feed unhoused residents of Los Angeles.

As a CityServe HUB, Los Angeles Mission receives truckloads of goods-in-kind from national retailers, including food donations. As well as serving people in need directly, Los Angeles Mission facilitates distributions to CityServe PODs--local churches and nonprofits--in their purview to serve the community in the "Last Mile of Need." This collaborative network in L.A. extends its reach to help families who are struggling and food insecure.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging.

Los Angeles Mission

The Los Angeles Mission is a nonprofit organization located in downtown Los Angeles, California, that provides services to individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction. The organization was founded in 1936 and has since been dedicated to serving the homeless population in the Los Angeles area by providing food, shelter, medical care, education, job training, and spiritual guidance.

The Los Angeles Mission operates multiple facilities that provide a variety of services, including a residential facility for men, a women's shelter, and a summer camp for children. They also have a health clinic that provides medical and dental care to the homeless population. Additionally, the organization offers education and job training programs to help individuals gain new skills and find employment.

The Los Angeles Mission relies on the support of volunteers and donors to continue their work in the community. The mission of LA Mission is to provide help, hope, and a second chance to those who are struggling and in need, and to ultimately reduce homelessness in the region.

CityServe

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders who help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PMI Foods