10x Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Recent Highlights
- Revenue was $146.8 million for the second quarter, representing a 28% increase over the corresponding period of 2022.
- Accelerated Xenium's momentum with strong shipments, multiple new curated and customizable gene panels and a major update of its onboard software to deliver even higher levels of performance.
- Launched the Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression assay, combining tissue profiling with whole transcriptome spatial analysis and high-plex protein co-detection.
- Delivered double-digit growth of Chromium single cell consumables and increased Chromium X Series placements year over year, led by strong performance in the Americas and EMEA.
"Xenium established itself as the best performing in situ platform, as more and more researchers see firsthand the system's clear advantages in sensitivity, specificity, throughput and data analysis," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "This was a strong quarter with momentum across our single cell and spatial portfolio despite the headwinds in China."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Revenue was $146.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 28% increase from $114.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.
Gross margin was 68% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to 76% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix resulting from newly introduced products.
Operating expenses were $163.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 9% increase from $150.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by higher personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation expense, and increased costs for facilities and information technology to support operational expansion.
Operating loss was $63.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $63.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $45.7 million of stock-based compensation for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $36.3 million for the corresponding prior year period.
Net loss was $62.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $64.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $391.4 million as of June 30, 2023.
2023 Financial Guidance
10x Genomics is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million, representing 16% to 20% growth over full year 2022. This compares to its previous revenue guidance of $590 million to $610 million.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum and progress, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer enthusiasm and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics may make. Further, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, difficulties selling in APAC, product capabilities and adoption rates, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, inflation and supply chain interruptions may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Disclosure Information
10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
10x Genomics, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue (1)
$ 146,819
$ 114,609
$ 281,104
$ 229,105
Cost of revenue (2)
47,207
27,704
83,102
53,182
Gross profit
99,612
86,905
198,002
175,923
Operating expenses:
Research and development (2)
71,460
70,685
138,558
134,763
Selling, general and administrative (2)
91,510
79,337
174,790
146,012
Total operating expenses
162,970
150,022
313,348
280,775
Loss from operations
(63,358)
(63,117)
(115,346)
(104,852)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
4,100
1,238
7,969
1,807
Interest expense
(5)
(109)
(24)
(237)
Other expense, net
(1,504)
(1,843)
(3,020)
(2,243)
Total other income (expense)
2,591
(714)
4,925
(673)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(60,767)
(63,831)
(110,421)
(105,525)
Provision for income taxes
1,647
627
2,740
1,346
Net loss
$ (62,414)
$ (64,458)
$ (113,161)
$ (106,871)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.53)
$ (0.57)
$ (0.97)
$ (0.94)
Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
116,707,672
113,574,757
116,166,776
113,272,158
(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Instruments
Chromium
$ 12,859
$ 14,047
$ 24,485
$ 28,373
Spatial
18,096
689
25,646
792
Total instruments revenue
30,955
14,736
50,131
29,165
Consumables
Chromium
100,794
91,048
201,890
182,327
Spatial
11,694
6,886
22,976
13,557
Total consumables revenue
112,488
97,934
224,866
195,884
Services
3,376
1,939
6,107
4,056
Total revenue
$ 146,819
$ 114,609
$ 281,104
$ 229,105
The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Americas
United States
$ 88,394
$ 69,373
$ 164,675
$ 126,814
Americas (excluding United States)
3,149
1,515
5,664
3,761
Total Americas
91,543
70,888
170,339
130,575
Europe, Middle East and Africa
31,246
25,608
59,668
46,140
Asia-Pacific
China¹
12,755
9,984
26,786
31,766
Asia-Pacific (excluding China)
11,275
8,129
24,311
20,624
Total Asia-Pacific
24,030
18,113
51,097
52,390
Total Revenue
$ 146,819
$ 114,609
$ 281,104
$ 229,105
1
Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted for this inclusion.
(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$ 1,835
$ 1,453
$ 3,296
$ 2,467
Research and development
19,560
15,579
37,340
26,870
Selling, general and administrative
24,301
19,281
47,161
33,023
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 45,696
$ 36,313
$ 87,797
$ 62,360
10x Genomics, Inc.
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 325,879
$ 219,746
Marketable securities
65,506
210,238
Restricted cash
1,500
2,633
Accounts receivable, net
87,685
104,211
Inventory
83,687
81,629
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,683
16,578
Total current assets
582,940
635,035
Property and equipment, net
284,913
289,328
Restricted cash
3,474
4,974
Operating lease right-of-use assets
71,049
69,882
Goodwill
4,511
4,511
Intangible assets, net
22,290
22,858
Other noncurrent assets
20,461
2,392
Total assets
$ 989,638
$ 1,028,980
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 23,124
$ 21,599
Accrued compensation and related benefits
22,372
32,675
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
34,088
59,779
Deferred revenue
9,217
7,867
Operating lease liabilities
9,286
9,037
Total current liabilities
98,087
130,957
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
90,331
86,139
Other noncurrent liabilities
7,919
6,141
Total liabilities
196,337
223,237
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
1,936,750
1,839,397
Accumulated deficit
(1,142,482)
(1,029,321)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(969)
(4,335)
Total stockholders' equity
793,301
805,743
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 989,638
$ 1,028,980
