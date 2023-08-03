Former Salesforce.com Executive Appointed CEO of Cyber Intelligence AI Company Cybercheck

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybercheck, a leading-edge criminal intelligence technology company, announced today that it has appointed Chris Ramsey as its CEO, effective September 18, 2023. Current CEO and Founder, Adam Mosher, transitions to CTO, enabling him to focus more time on Cybercheck's core technology and customers.

Chris Ramsey is a 30+ year veteran in the technology software and SaaS industry. Throughout his career, Ramsey has built several successful start-ups, led hyper-growth companies, and held senior executive roles at global, NASDAQ, and NYSE traded firms, including Salesforce.com NYSE: CRM, where he led social media listening and analytics products to triple-digit growth as Chief Customer Officer.

Prior to Salesforce.com, Ramsey co-founded and served as Executive VP of Business Development and Product Management at Radian6, the global leader in social media listening and analytics. In his role at Radian6, Ramsey grew the sales organization from ground zero to a run rate in the tens of millions and over 4,000 customers. This success led to the acquisition of Radian6 by Salesforce.com for $326M, winning Canadian Venture Capital Association's "Venture Deal of the Year" award for all of Canada.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me and for Cybercheck, said Adam Mosher, CTO. We've developed Cybercheck solutions using cutting-edge machine learning for over 10 years, and I've worn many hats within the organization as we've ramped into the US Law Enforcement market. To be able to attract talent like Chris Ramsey to our company to take Cybercheck through the next evolution of scale-up, investment attraction, and market expansion is a huge, huge win for everyone. I'm very pleased to be provided the opportunity to focus on my passion and continue to advance the technology we've developed to help solve major criminal investigations even faster."

Cybercheck is committed to solving major crimes faster and bringing families and victims closure by ensuring that it provides the key intelligence needed to dramatically increase clearance rates on difficult major crime cases. Even 15+ year-old cold cases with no current leads are being solved by Cybercheck today. By having Chris Ramsey join as CEO, Cybercheck is now poised to realize its current mission of getting its solution into the hands of every law enforcement agency – local, state, and federal – in North America.

"There are not many companies that can get me excited like the opportunity I see in front of Cybercheck and its customers. Since joining the Board almost a year ago, I've been impressed with the potential and more importantly the impact that this company is having on society. A colleague recently referred to Cybercheck as 'the best kept secret in law enforcement'. Well, we're about to take that secret out of the box and unlock to the full potential of this innovative law enforcement technology nationwide."

Headquartered in Fredericton, NB, Canada, Cybercheck provides cutting-edge intelligence for major crime investigations including homicides, human trafficking, child exploitation, cybercrime, real-time fugitive manhunts, and seemingly unsolvable cold cases. Accelerating speed and success rates with machine learning AI algorithms and automation, Cybercheck improves case clearance time, making it a key up and coming technology in the agency tool kit. Watch for Cybercheck in the news as high-profile cases are solved and move forward toward convictions- "We never gave up and we are all on Megan's team," authorities say after arrest made in 2003 murder of Megan McDonald in Wallkill, New York (nbcnews.com).

