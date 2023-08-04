Keep Your Dog Cool and Healthy This Summer With Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Keep Your Dog Cool and Healthy This Summer With Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Enhance Your Dog's Well-Being and Health with the Award-Winning, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive For Dogs Nutritional Supplement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the summer, it is crucial to keep your dog cool and healthy to ensure its overall well-being. High temperatures can pose significant risks to our furry companions, leading to heat exhaustion, dehydration, and potential heatstroke. World-renowned veterinarian, Dr. Gary Richter, recommends keeping them cool by providing ample shade and fresh water, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat, and providing your dog with a supplement to help ensure they replenish all their nutrients.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs is a revolutionary bacon-flavored canine nutritional supplement made with a potent 4-in-1 blend that can easily be added to any wet or dry dog food to upgrade its nutritional value. Containing an advanced comprehensive formula with a Super Canine blend, Vitamin and Mineral Blend a Probiotic-Enzyme blend, and a Superfoods blend, this one-of-a-kind dog supplement helps support your dog’s healthy life span. (PRNewswire)

Award-winning canine nutritional supplement, Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive is the perfect way to support your dog's health this summer. Packed with over 40 essential nutrients, this potent powder formula promotes elevated energy levels, a shiny coat, and supports their immune, organ, digestive, and joint health. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive was awarded the prestigious Pet Innovation Award in 2022 for being the best "Dog Vitamin/Supplement of the Year." Give your furry friend the gift of a strong and revitalized life with this nutrient-dense supplement.*

What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs is a groundbreaking bacon-flavored canine supplement, designed with a potent 4-in-1 blend to elevate the nutritional value of any dog food. This high-quality formula supports your dog's muscles, teeth, bones, joints, energy levels, immune function, digestion, and more. Its comprehensive formula includes powerful blends of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and superfoods, all tailored to address your dog's specific health needs. Nutra Thrive's Super Canine Blend delivers easily absorbed B-complex vitamins, dietary fiber, and protein for overall health, while its Probiotic-Enzyme Blend supports digestion and immunity with digestive enzymes and potent probiotics. The Superfoods Blend contains reishi, shiitake, and maitake mushrooms to help promote healthy aging.*

Key Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Super Canine Blend: Engevita® GSH Glutathione Inactive Yeast and Beef liver

Probiotic & Enzyme Blend: 2 billion CFUs ** of 4 probiotic strains and 4 primary digestive enzymes (Protease, Papain, Lipase, Amylase) **At the time of manufacture.

Superfoods Blend: Carrot, Mushroom Blend ( Reishi , Shiitake , Maitake ), MSM ( methylsulfonylmethane ), Chlorella , and Spirulina

Vitamin & Minerals Blend : Includes magnesium, zinc, potassium, riboflavin, folic acid, selenium, calcium, and thiamin for optimal nutrition.

Where to purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs can be purchased at the Ultimate Pet Nutrition website for the price of $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

How to use Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

To add Nutra Thrive for Dogs to your pet's diet, first use the chart on the label to obtain the proper dosage of Nutra Thrive based on your dog's size. Then, sprinkle Nutra Thrive over your dog's regular food. Then, stir Nutra Thrive well into your dog's food until the powder has been evenly mixed.

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional veterinary methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition® products are also available on Amazon . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and YouTube @ultimatepetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian and international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide. His newest books,, Longevity for Cats and Longevity for Dogs , are also available for pre-order. Dr. Richter has received over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the medical director and founder of Holistic Veterinary Care in Oakland, California since 2009. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow him on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Media Contact:

Ashley Patterson

ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ultimate Pet Nutrition