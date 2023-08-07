L'Oréal Paris Inducts Ten Extraordinary Changemakers into Its Signature Philanthropic Initiative, Women of Worth

In its 18th year, the program recognizes 10 women and their commitment to addressing the nation's biggest issues through their non-profit work

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, #1 global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris USA announces its 2023 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, recognizing the charitable achievements of 10 extraordinary non-profit leaders working to address the nation's biggest issues.

In its 18th year, the 2023 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth class will join an incredible network of 170 previous honorees who champion a diverse range of causes and beautifully embody the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It." To help alleviate some of the challenges female non-profit leaders face, L'Oréal Paris will facilitate a grant of $25,000 for each honoree through its intermediary grantmaking partner, GlobalGiving. In addition, the brand will provide business mentorship and increased visibility through the brand's national platforms.

For the first time, L'Oréal Paris, in partnership with GlobalGiving, has established the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Fund, which will allow consumers to make a donation that benefits all 10 of this year's honorees. Visit GlobalGiving.org to learn more.

"It is with great pride that we welcome 10 more incredible changemakers into the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth family, now 180 women strong," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "By championing female non-profit leaders and their selfless work, we hope to inspire people to tap into their own sense of worth to create positive change."

In collaboration with Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, L'Oréal Paris has selected: high school student and Founder of Rise N Shine Foundation, Shrusti Amula (Clarksburg, MD), Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Tools & Tiaras, Judaline Cassidy (New York, NY), Founder & Chairwoman of Twilight Wish Foundation, Cass Forkin (Jamison, PA), Activist, Founder and Executive Director of Climate Cardinals, Sophia Kianni (McLean, VA), Co-Founder and Executive Director of Yes We Can World Foundation, Estefanía Rebellón (Burbank, CA), Co-Founder and President of Possibilities of Free2Luv®, Tonya Sandis (Seattle, WA), Founder and Executive Director of Kits to Heart, Sonia Su (Columbia, MD), Founder and Director of Sahiyo U.S., Mariya Taher (Cambridge, MA), Co-Founder and President of 16 Strong Project, Samantha Wettje (Bardonia, NY), and Co-Founder and Executive Director of Disability EmpowHer Network, Stephanie Woodward (Rochester, NY).

To further raise awareness for the honorees' exemplary initiatives, L'Oréal Paris joined forces with Warner Bros. Discovery's Courageous brand studio to produce a storytelling campaign highlighting each woman's extraordinary journey and philanthropic achievements. These branded vignettes will be distributed through new interactive units across the ad-supported tier of Max as well as through high impact, targeted ads on Warner Bros. Discovery's digital sites and apps. The content will direct audiences to WomenofWorth.com to learn more.

This November, the brand will host its annual private celebration event during National Philanthropy Month in Los Angeles. The event will feature appearances from a handful of L'Oréal Paris celebrity spokeswomen and more. To watch and experience last year's event from home, visit WomenofWorth.com.

"I'm honored to have played a part in selecting this year's honoree class and am so happy to know there are so many inspiring women out there doing extraordinary work on the grassroots level, in their community, trying to help people," said actress and brand spokeswoman, Aja Naomi King.

“Women of Worth is close to my heart,” said singer, songwriter and activist Camila Cabello. “These women are awe inspiring. They are taking action in their communities and affecting real change.”

For more information about the philanthropic program, this year's honoree class and more, visit www.WomenofWorth.com

About GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving is a top-rated nonprofit that makes it easy and safe to give to local projects around the world, while providing fellow nonprofits with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. Since 2002, GlobalGiving has raised more than $826 million from 1.7+ million donors for 34,000 projects in 175+ countries. To learn more, visit www.globalgiving.org.

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 18 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

