Proactiv® Unveils New Proactiv Clean™ 3-Step Routine for Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin

The Proactiv Clean™ 3-Step Routine offers consumers a dermatologist-developed routine that delivers gentler ingredients to help calm the skin and treat acne.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemee LLC, formerly The Proactiv Company ("Alchemee"), the leader in clear skin innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its latest addition to the Proactiv® portfolio: the Proactiv® Clean™ 3-Step Routine. Specifically formulated for individuals with sensitive, acne-prone skin, this clean-conscious skincare regimen offers a gentler solution to clear blemishes, visibly smooth the skin, and promote a calming effect—all while staying free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, cyclic silicones, and over 100 other no-no ingredients*.

The routine's formulas contain gentler acne-clearing ingredients like mineral-derived sulfur and salicylic acid to help clear blemishes, as well as skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, and chamomile to help smooth texture, even skin tone, and calm irritated skin. The Proactiv® Clean™ 3-Step Routine is a perfect introduction for anyone looking to establish a skincare routine, as it is non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin.

"After close monitoring of consumer feedback both offline and online, we created a dermatologist-developed routine that is both gentle enough for sensitive skin and effective enough for treating acne. This is a continuation of our effort to empower individuals wherever they may be on their clear skin journey," said Samantha Boulukos, Head of Business at Alchemee. "We worked hand-in-hand with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian on the formulation of the Acne Clearing Hydrator to ensure we were delivering the best ingredients in a gentle yet effective manner. We are proud to add this to our portfolio of science-backed products."

The Proactiv® Clean™ 3-Step Routine includes:

Step 1: Mineral Acne Cleanser: A creamy, daily-use mineral cleanser that washes away excess dirt, oil, and dead skin. The cleanser is formulated with mineral-derived sulfur to help reduce oil and penetrate pores to control breakouts, and contains chamomile to help soothe sensitive, acneic skin. The Mineral Acne Cleanser is recommended to be used twice daily, morning and night, washing the entire face while avoiding eye area.

Step 2: Azelaic Pore Perfector: A lightweight serum-like azelaic acid lotion that helps improve the look of uneven skin tone and soothe irritation. The lotion contains squalane, bisabolol, and allantoin to help soften, smooth and hydrate the skin, as well as hyaluronic acid and glycerin to help nourish and soothe the skin. The Azelaic Pore Perfector is recommended to be used twice daily, morning and night, after using the Mineral Acne Cleanser. A thin layer should be applied to the entire face and should not be rinsed off.

Step 3: Acne Clearing Hydrator: A daily-use moisturizer that helps clear blemishes while replenishing the skin's moisture barrier. The hydrator is formulated with acne-clearing salicylic acid to encourage the shedding of dead skin cells. The Acne Clearing Hydrator is recommended to be used twice daily, morning and night, after the Azelaic Pore Perfector once skin is completely dry. The product can be worn alone or under makeup—if going outside, wear a sunscreen SPF 30 or higher.

"Acne can be overwhelming and frustrating, and it's oftentimes difficult to pinpoint a specific cause," said consulting board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian. "That's why I'm proud to work with Proactiv® on creating skincare solutions for the next generation. Through our research and feedback, we have found that many consumers desire acne-fighting formulas that are gentle and want to avoid ingredients that risk drying out or irritating their skin. The Acne Clearing Hydrator is a gentle way to achieve beautiful skin using ingredients that are benzoyl peroxide and retinoid-free. The three-step routine has all the acne-clearing effectiveness without numerous chemicals many people want to avoid, helping to improve overall skin clarity. No compromise needed."

The Proactiv® Clean™ 3-Step Routine is available for purchase now at www.proactiv.com , www.target.com , www.ulta.com , and www.cvs.com . Consumers will also be able to find it on www.amazon.com , and in Target and CVS stores by the end of the month. Follow the path to clear skin with @proactiv on Instagram and TikTok .

About Alchemee

Alchemee, formerly The Proactiv Company, is an industry leader in developing solution-based skincare systems. Alchemee takes medically-based breakthrough technologies and combines them with the best treatment fighters into clinically-proven regimens. With over almost 30 years of skincare innovation and more than 20 million customers worldwide, there's a reason Proactiv® is America's #1 Clear Skin Routine. Proactiv's multi-step skincare regimens work to break the acne cycle and give users great-looking skin.

Alchemee is owned by Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

*Learn more about Proactiv® Clean's benefits and ingredients here .

