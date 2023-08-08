SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CIR, BG, AAIC

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR)'s sale to investment funds managed by KKR for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are a CIRCOR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)'s merger with Viterra Limited. If you are a Bunge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC)'s sale to Ellington Financial Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, (i) each share of Arlington common stock will be converted into 0.3619 shares of Ellington common stock, and (ii) Arlington common stockholders will also receive $0.09 per share. Upon the closing of the proposed acquisition, Arlington stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company's stock. If you are an Arlington Asset shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

