Aethlon Medical Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Conference Call to be Held Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on recent developments.

Company Updates

Aethlon Medical is continuing the research and clinical development of its Hemopurifier®, a therapeutic blood filtration system that can bind and remove harmful exosomes and life-threatening viruses from blood. Aethlon also recently announced that it is investigating the use of the Hemopurifier in the organ transplant setting, initially focusing on the potential removal of harmful viruses and exosomes from recovered kidneys. These qualities of the Hemopurifier have potential applications in oncology, where cancer associated exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases and the organ transplant field.

The company's ongoing COVID-19 trial in India, for patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Medanta Medicity Hospital, remains open for enrollment, with one patient treated to date. In May 2023, a second clinical site, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), received Ethics Board Approval to participate in the trial and site activation activities are currently underway. Patients with COVID-19 infections that require hospitalization continue to occur in India, and the addition of MAMC as a second, high quality clinical site, may improve the enrollment of patients who go on to require ICU care for severe infection.

In the oncology indication, Aethlon Medical continues to work with its contract research organization, North American Science Associates, LLC (NAMSA), to initiate a clinical study in Australia; specifically, a safety, feasibility and dose finding trial in solid tumors failing treatment with anti-PD-1 antibodies. Aethlon Medical believes that the data generated from this trial will help inform the design of future oncology efficacy trials of the company's Hemopurifier. Ongoing activities include site identification and qualification, finalization of necessary documents for Ethics Board submission, case report form development and selection of a Data Safety Monitoring Board.

The company recently announced that it has begun investigating the use of the Hemopurifier in the organ transplant setting. The objective is to confirm that the Hemopurifier, in translational studies, when incorporated into a machine perfusion organ preservation circuit, can remove harmful viruses and exosomes from recovered kidneys. In July, the company signed a research collaboration agreement with 34 Lives, PBC, to investigate the use of our proprietary Hemopurifier and 34 Lives' organ evaluation and preservation system, with the goal of increasing the supply of useable donated kidneys for human transplant. The company has previously demonstrated the removal of multiple viruses and exosomes from buffer solutions, in vitro, utilizing a scaled-down version of our Hemopurifier. This process may potentially reduce complications following transplantation of the recovered organ, which can include viral infection, delayed graft function and rejection. The company believes that this new approach could be additive to existing technologies that currently are in place to meaningfully increase the number of viable kidneys for transplant.

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

As of June 30, 2023, Aethlon Medical had a cash balance of approximately $12.9 million.

During the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company raised net proceeds of approximately $1.1 million under the company's at-the-market agreement with H. C. Wainwright & Co.

Consolidated operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $3.4 million, compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase of approximately $0.5 million, or 17.3%, in the 2023 period was due to increases in general and administrative expenses of approximately $276,000, professional fees of $133,000 and in payroll and related expenses of approximately $91,000.

The $276,000 increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to a combination of factors. Those factors included a $344,000 increase in purchase of raw materials for production of the company's Hemopurifier, $133,000 increase related to the Australian subsidiary's activities, a $105,000 increase in depreciation and equipment maintenance associated with leasehold improvements and new equipment for manufacturing and lab facilities, and an increase of $14,000 in insurance expense. These increases were partially offset by a $160,000 decrease in clinical trial expenses, a $140,000 decrease in subcontract expense associated with government contracts and a net decrease of $29,000 in expenses related to our previously rented mobile cleanroom.

The $133,000 increase in professional fees was due to an increase of $123,000 in investor relations expenses associated with facilitating investor awareness and assistance with more widespread dissemination of Company news, an increase of $37,000 associated with accounting and legal services for our Australian subsidiary and $86,000 of legal expenses associated with year-end filings and general corporate matters. Increases were offset by decreases in regulatory services of $85,000, recruiting expense of $28,000 and $6,000 in consulting services.

The $91,000 increase in payroll expense was due to $56,000 in salary expense related to an increase in headcount and a $35,000 increase in stock based compensation related to employee stock option grants.

As a result of the above factors, the company's net loss increased to approximately $3.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, from approximately $2.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The condensed consolidated balance sheet for June 30, 2023, and the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 follow at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Aethlon Medical will hold a conference call today, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023 and recent corporate developments. Interested parties can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10181673/fa26a9fc02. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Interested parties without internet access or who are unable to pre-register, may dial in as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-836-8741

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-5442

All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through September 10, 2023. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 7051036.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



























ASSETS





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023







(unaudited)





CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 12,897,734

$ 14,532,943



Prepaid expenses

410,223

557,623















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

13,307,957

15,090,566

















Property and equipment, net

1,284,200

1,144,004



Right-of-use lease asset

1,086,108

1,151,909



Patents, net

1,513

1,650



Restricted cash

87,506

87,506



Deposits

33,305

33,305

















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 15,800,589

$ 17,508,940





























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES











Accounts payable

$ 844,536

$ 432,890



Due to related parties

191,314

214,221



Lease liability, current portion

274,520

269,386



Other current liabilities

511,377

588,592















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,821,747

1,505,089

















Lease liability, less current portion

869,945

939,642















TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,691,692

2,444,731















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























EQUITY

























Common stock, par value of $0.001, 60,000,000 shares











authorized; 24,835,321 and 22,992,466 issued and outstanding

24,837

22,994



Additional-paid in capital

158,731,929

157,405,911



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,135)

(6,141)



Accumulated deficit

(145,640,734)

(142,358,555)















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

13,108,897

15,064,209















Noncontrolling interests

-

-















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

13,108,897

15,064,209

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 15,800,589

$ 17,508,940

















AETHLON MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022























Three Months

Three Months



Ended 6/30/23

Ended 6/30/22









OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Professional fees

$ 976,638

$ 844,028 Payroll and related

1,123,239

1,029,686 General and administrative

1,308,283

1,032,367 Total Operating Expenses

3,408,160

2,906,081









OPERATING LOSS

(3,408,160)

(2,906,081)









OTHER INCOME







Interest income

125,981

-



125,981

-









NET LOSS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

$(3,282,179)

$(2,906,081)









Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

(413)









NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$(3,282,179)

$(2,905,668)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(994)

-









COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (3,283,173)

$ (2,905,668)









Basic and diluted net loss available to







common stockholders per share

$ (0.14)

$ (0.19)









Weighted average number of common







shares outstanding

24,314,759

15,486,621











