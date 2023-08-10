Ordr Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Protection Platforms

Report Emphasizes the Need for an Asset-Centric Approach to Protecting Cyber Physical Systems in Mission-Critical Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced that it was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Protection Platforms .

"Gartner defines the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection platforms market as products and services that use knowledge of industrial protocols, operational/production network packets or traffic metadata, and physical process asset behavior to discover, categorize, map and protect CPS in production or mission-critical environments outside of enterprise IT environments." Gartner defines CPS as "engineered systems that orchestrate sensing, computation, control, networking and analytics to interact with the physical world (including humans)."

"As threats multiply, a once generic operational technology security market is rapidly evolving into distinct categories. Cyber-physical systems protection platforms that discover and protect assets in production or mission-critical environments are emerging as a leading market category," noted Katell Thielemann, Distinguished VP Analyst, and Wam Voster, VP Analyst at Gartner.

"Due to their very nature, cyber-physical systems in industries such as manufacturing, smart cities and healthcare are increasingly targeted by attackers," said Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr. "We're seeing organizations embrace an asset-centric approach to cybersecurity, to address the complexity and variety of old and new assets. Ordr differentiates not only via the depth of our asset and attack surface visibility capabilities, but more importantly – for our ability to secure every asset via automated policies including Zero Trust segmentation."

Key findings of the Gartner Market Guide include:

The CPS protection platforms market is growing, as adoption accelerates due to increased threats, existing and new vendors position more aggressively in the market, and new entrants target underserved vertical industries.

Once focused mainly on passive deep packet inspection, most vendors now seek differentiation and richer inventories with a variety of additional techniques, including native protocol active queries.

They also rapidly deploy additional functionalities such as vulnerability management, threat intelligence, visualizations, alerts, playbooks or feeds into other IT security (and inventory) tools, thereby creating a new asset-centric security discipline for CPS security.

Ordr is the only purpose-built platform to discover and secure every connected asset, including traditional IT, IoT, IoMT, OT, and cyber-physical systems. The platform quickly grants visibility into the make, model, serial number, location, and application/port usage of each device, establishing an accurate view of the attack surface, highlighting vulnerabilities, end-of-support, recalls, and weak passwords. Risk scores are calculated to help teams prioritize remediation and mitigation, and security policies for Zero Trust segmentation or threat response are established.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

