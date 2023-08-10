Singleton Schreiber Working With Maui Fire Victims

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maui fire attorneys at Singleton Schreiber are coordinating with local victims who have been injured, evacuated, and/or had property damaged by the fire on the island.

With 36 people killed so far in the blaze, the firm is working hard to provide support to those in need. The wildfire tore through Maui, as several separate fires burned through Lahaina, burning homes, businesses, brush and more.

Many residents reported seeing powerlines downed by the wind caused by Hurricane Dora before the fires began. While investigations are ongoing, Singleton Schreiber's wildfire attorneys are working with experts throughout the islands to uncover as much as possible.

"From what we've learned, we believe the Lahaina fires could have been prevented had proper safety precautions been taken," said attorney Gerald Singleton. "With decades of experience litigating wildfire claims against negligent utility companies that didn't properly maintain their power lines, this fire has all the hallmarks of failed safety protocols."

The fire has been fueled by high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation throughout the region. Fire crews are still working hard to fight the blaze.

"We've all seen the horrible photos and videos of people fleeing for their lives, even jumping into the ocean to escape the blaze," said Maui wildfire attorney Paul Starita. "We are speaking with people all over Maui to see how we can be of service and help local residents and business owners, as well as tourists who've been stranded there."

Anyone in need of a Maui wildfire lawyer should contact Singleton Schreiber right away at 808-582-8062 or by emailing info@singletonschreiber.com.

