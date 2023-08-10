U.S. Dermatology Partners Selects Adonis to Enhance Prior Authorization Processes and Accelerate Revenue Growth

One of the largest dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2.0 million patients each year, turns to Adonis to enhance its prior authorization processes.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform, today announces its partnership with U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2.0 million patients each year at over 100 locations spanning eight states including Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Selects Adonis to Accelerate Revenue Growth

"We're thrilled to be partnering with U.S. Dermatology Partners. We've taken a very intentional approach to develop specialty-specific solutions that meet the unique needs and nuances of those providers. Parity in revenue cycle management is not a one-size-fits all solution," said Akash Magoon, CEO and Co-Founder, Adonis. "I'm proud to share that we've accumulated a tremendous amount of experience and deployed a diverse set of solutions for many of our existing Dermatology customers. As such, we're excited to bring that innovation and expertise to drive an immediate impact for U.S. Dermatology Partners."

In collaboration with Adonis, U.S. Dermatology Partners will accelerate revenue growth by streamlining and modernizing legacy prior authorization processes. This will be accomplished by the use of a cutting edge automation and intelligence platform that can unify and systematize solutions for the common pitfalls providers face. The partnership supports automating prior authorization, reducing administrative burden, and eliminating preventable insurance denials at scale.

"We surveyed the landscape of potential partners and recognized that Adonis was approaching the prior authorization challenge in a unique and exciting way," explained Paul Singh, CEO at U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Moreover, they demonstrated a significant level of speciality-specific expertise. We're thrilled to be partnered with Adonis who is willing to meet us where we are on our RCM journey and scale to a holistic platform approach over time."

Powered by data science and AI technology, Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform that addresses some of the most common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes.

"The key to creating meaningful change in revenue outcomes for healthcare organizations is by going richer and deeper than any other technology or service provider in RCM," said Aman Magoon, CPO and Co-Founder, Adonis. "Adonis will continue to focus and push the boundaries of what's possible on behalf of Healthcare providers within their respective specialties, operating models, and commercial complexion. We are committed to meeting our customers where they are by offering a modular approach to our solutions and couple that with superior service delivery."

To learn more about Adonis, please visit adonis.io .

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2.0 million patients each year with over 100 locations across eight states including Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. As a result, we are able to provide you with premier medical and cosmetic dermatological care, along with the latest technology and treatment methods for diseases of the skin.

About Adonis

Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation Platform, built for Healthcare, solving for operational challenges that impact the integrity of revenue cycle management. On average, Healthcare providers are unable to collect 15% or more of the revenue it's owed. This is a result of compounding fractures in traditional RCM; a series of people, processes, systems, and tools are collectively responsible for this dilemma. Powered by data science and automation, Adonis provides solutions to address the common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes. No matter where you are in your revenue cycle journey, we can help you take a step in the right direction to achieve your revenue potential. Learn more at adonis.io .

