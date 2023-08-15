A-LIGN Named to Inc. 5000 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance solutions provider, announced today that the company ranks No. 48 in the security category on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking highlights the most successful companies today and is calculated based on exceptional three-year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

(PRNewswire)

"I'm delighted that A-LIGN joins an elite group of companies that have secured their place on the Inc. 5000 list for a seventh year in a row, " said Scott Price, CEO at A-LIGN. "Our consistent growth is fueled by the demand for our unique compliance offerings that combine automation with decades of audit experience to power the world's most efficient and high-quality compliance programs. There's no greater currency than trust, and it's an honor to be recognized for helping companies build trust with their customers."

This achievement comes just weeks after A-LIGN announced the groundbreaking offer of access to A-SCEND, the company's award-winning compliance automation platform, to all existing and new customers. Businesses can now streamline and accelerate their compliance journey with A-SCEND's automation and readiness capabilities with no cost or commitment.

In 2023, A-LIGN has demonstrated significant growth and has focused on serving its growing customer base with best-in-class compliance solutions. Additionally, A-LIGN welcomed new executive leaders, expanded its ISO certification services, won an award for innovation in compliance, and was recognized as one of the best places to work. A-LIGN was ranked No. 3848 on the overall Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 showcases companies that have achieved remarkable revenue growth. The top 500 companies witnessed an impressive average median three-year revenue growth rate of over 2,000% and contributed over 1.1 million jobs to the economy in the past three years. For more comprehensive results, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

CONTACT:

Abigail Rodrigues

abigail.rodrigues@a-lign.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A-LIGN