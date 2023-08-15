DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsmere Education announced today that it has made the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Elsmere Education Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America by Inc 5000

"We are honored to be included on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America," said Dan Janick, CEO of Elsmere Education. "Our goal is to help accelerate our university partners' success by serving non-traditional students. The recognition is a testament of the growth we've been able to drive for our partners and the meaningful impact we've helped deliver for students."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Elsmere Education

Elsmere Education is a certified B Corp that enables universities to serve non-traditional students through high value online programs. With a focus on capacity building and transparency, Elsmere provides universities ownership and visibility over every decision and accelerates institutional success through a range of online program enablement solutions including marketing, enrollment, student success, strategy and curated technology solutions. https://elsmereeducation.com/

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Elsmere Education