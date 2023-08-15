Hyde Ibiza Now Open for Limited Summer Preview Season with Special Offer

The bohemian hotel is now open for a limited 8-week preview season, to be followed by an official opening for Spring 2024

IBIZA, Spain, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Ibiza, the first European hotel from the bohemian lifestyle brand, is now open for a special 8-week preview season ahead of the hotel's official opening in spring 2024.

Located in Cala Llonga, one of the most idyllic corners of the White Island, Hyde Ibiza features terraces in every room, along with multiple pools and culinary hotspots, as well as direct beach access to one of Ibiza's most Instagrammable hidden coves across a breathtaking mountain backdrop. Hyde offers guests a new way to indulge that redefines the concept of hospitality, reflecting the energy and vitality of the island.

Guests are invited to experience a sneak peek of this bohemian getaway with a limited preview offer including:

Up to 25% off room reservations

50 € daily restaurant and bar credit

Complimentary daily breakfast per person

Spaces to disconnect and reconnect

Trends, music, art, and design make up the universe of Hyde Ibiza, for which Cuarto Interior has developed an original, inviting space without losing the Mediterranean essence of the island. Interiors feature organic materials, natural tones and textures, and hand-crafted ceramics typical of Mediterranean design.

Art features prominently in public spaces across Hyde Ibiza with works by international artists custom-made for the hotel, such as the large hand-painted mural that dresses the façade and a collection of handcrafted pieces that fill the walls with color, including creations by Spanish artist Fran Aniorte or the Earth Totems fiber art by British artist Lauren Baker.

Following the Ibizan essence of connecting people to each other and to the environment, Hyde Ibiza's common rooms are designed to foster social connections, with indoor and outdoor spaces merging. Featured design elements include an infinity sofa in the lobby, handmade tiles with Balearic-inspired geometric motifs and retro furniture that encourages lingering and striking up a conversation before finding a new adventure. Hyde offers a place where time does not exist and guests are encouraged to discover interesting pop-ups, wellness and music, reinforcing the idea that anything can happen.

Terraces in every room for enjoyment and relaxation

Hyde Ibiza offers rooms with spectacular views to please the tastes of all guests: those who want to wake up to the sound of the Mediterranean Sea every morning, those who prefer the majesty of the mountains, and those nature lovers that look for the tranquility of the forest. The hotel will have two twelve-story buildings with a total of 401 rooms by the 2024 season. In homage to the island's architecture, Spanish studios Beades and Cuarto Interior have created a design with a relaxed approach that incorporates custom millwork and artisanal touches through textures such as solid wood, fabrics, leather, and ceramic details, which convey the natural and enveloping character of the island.

Warm colors and natural materials provide the perfect backdrop for guests to recharge their batteries or spend time with friends as they prepare for a night out. Suites, meanwhile, will feature high-quality materials and panoramic views of the picturesque bay of Cala Llonga with options such as VIP, All Access, and Headliner, which offer two bedrooms with king-size beds, living rooms and two terraces overlooking the Mediterranean.

Set to offer guests an experience that combines leisure, relaxation and gastronomy, Hyde Ibiza will feature five culinary offerings including a Balearic-style restaurant; a lounge-style pool bar; a day club, cocktails and DJ sessions; a beach club and a speakeasy-style beach bar with exclusive cocktails and musical gatherings, the latter two available from 2024.

Cuyo, Mexican flavors with the best Balearic product

At Cuyo, the best Mexican cuisine is prepared with local produce, sustainable seafood, and organic ingredients. Tacos, tostadas, grilled meats, and fish or ceviches fresh from the sea will be the focus of its menu. To accompany, mezcal or tequila-based cocktails made with seasonal fruit and natural and biodynamic wines combined with other bottles from emblematic vineyards.

Bungalow, a relaxed pool bar with a boho chic ambiance

Healthy small bites and classic sharing plates will take center stage at this poolside bar with sun lounger service and bohemian ambiance. Menu highlights include their exotic fruit salad, an irresistible veggie burger or a select sushi and sashimi offering.

Hyde Beach Ibiza, the club that Ibiza has been waiting for has arrived

This pool club will be a place to see and be seen with day parties, performances, and festival atmosphere. It will be the perfect place to spend the day with friends, share their giant cocktails and snack together.

Sun & Moon, where the day or the night begins

In the Mondrian's lobby area, it will offer the perfect experience for those who don't want to get up early with a late breakfast overlooking the sea. Sun & Moon will also be an ideal meeting point for a drink before the night begins on the White Island thanks to its wide range of national and international wines and cocktails.

Perq, the place to sweeten your day

The smell of puff pastry and freshly brewed coffee will attract the early risers of the island. In its display cases, homemade pastries and a good assortment of snacks and sandwiches will be available to be enjoyed in the cozy locale or as a snack while exploring the island. With a very urban design, Perq will be the meeting point for both hotel guests and local visitors for its delicious coffees, natural juices, and smoothies.

Niko, the most awaited opening of 2024

In the upcoming 2024 season, Niko will open its doors. A modern Japanese restaurant defined by premium ingredients, exceptional presentation, and a sophisticated ambiance where guests will be able to enjoy the daily spectacle of its central bar while exquisite sushi is prepared. The menu will be adapted according to the season, with zero-kilometer products accompanied by a selection of organic wines and sakes.

Along with Hyde Ibiza, Mondrian Ibiza is also now open for a preview season. With 154 spacious rooms, Mondrian is known internationally for its groundbreaking design and innovative programming as a "must-visit" destination for locals and travelers alike. Mondrian is always at the heart of the world's most exciting cultural scenes as a source of innovation and creativity for all. Guests can enjoy entertainment and dining at both establishments.

HYDE IBIZA ADDRESS Cala Llonga, Ibiza OPENING PROMOTION Hyde Ibiza's pre-season offer includes: - Up to 25% discount on room reservations. - Daily credit of 50 euros at restaurants and bars - One free breakfast per guest

About Hyde

When Hyde Lounge opened its doors in 2005, it transformed the Los Angeles Sunset Strip along with the nightlife concept itself. Since then, the brand has expanded to include hotels, beach clubs and bars, inviting fans to enjoy a new kind of lifestyle in locations from Miami to Dubai. Hyde Hotels are currently located in Miami, Hollywood and Dubai, with upcoming openings in London, Ibiza, Mazatlan and Bodrum, representing a bohemian spirit and sense of discovery. Hyde is more than a brand, it's a state of mind.

Hyde is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of brands created by entrepreneurs and founders with purpose at their heart. Created in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which owns a majority stake.

