Vatom Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

With Impressive Three-Year Revenue Growth, Vatom Ranks No. 1,357 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Vatom ranks No. 1,357 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. In the sub-category of fastest growing software companies Vatom ranked 187 in the nation.

Vatom, a leading Web3 company, metaverse platform, and smart NFT enabler (PRNewsfoto/Hanai World) (PRNewswire)

"We're very proud to have been honored by Inc. on their list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States," said Eric Pulier, CEO and Founder of Vatom. "This high ranking demonstrates Vatom's commitment to transforming how businesses connect with their customers and employees. We appreciate this recognition as it is a testament to the strides we've made in developing a unique software platform that enables more direct and meaningful interactions amongst customers and teams."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Today, Vatom is one of the most in-demand software solutions among Fortune 1000 companies and offers a comprehensive suite of features that aid businesses in building stronger relationships, improving loyalty, and driving growth, enabling a new form of always-on direct engagement in a single platform.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Vatom

Vatom is dedicated to transforming how businesses connect with their customers and employees. We provide a unique software platform that enhances a company's capacity to gather important customer data. This platform also enables more direct, quick, and meaningful interactions with their customers and teams. Our tools aid businesses in building stronger relationships, boosting loyalty, and driving growth. Companies such as Google, Pepsico, P&G, Deloitte, Verizon, State Farm, WPP, have chosen the Vatom platform. https://www.vatom.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

