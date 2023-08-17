Collaboration with Japanese streetwear icon A BATHING APE® creates the world's first BAPE® laptop, featuring exclusive camo design and matching accessories

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS, a global technology leader, today announced an epic collaboration with A BATHING APE® (BAPE®), the renowned Japanese street-style fashion brand. The collaboration showcases the iconic streetwear brand's trademark design style etched directly into the high-performance laptop's rugged, street-savvy metallic lid, palm rest and touchpad. The unique BAPE® camo design also adorns an exclusive bundle of matching accessories.

ASUS Unveils Exclusive Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition: High Tech Meets Iconic Street Style

A collaboration of leading tech and fashion brands

ASUS has teamed up with A BATHING APE® to bring users the first-ever BAPE® laptop bundle: the Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition. Vivobook's energetic and vibrant style vibes perfectly with the ostentatious BAPE® aesthetic. With a shared passion for creativity, diversity and unwavering authenticity, this collaboration is a seamless combination of bold street fashion and pioneering tech.

As the highly respected and undisputed originator of Japanese streetwear, BAPE® practically invented the exclusive collab model. The popular BAPE® ABC camo design is timeless, and always sought-after. Core to the Ura-Harajuku fashion scene, the first A BATHING APE® store opened in the 90s, and street style would never be the same again. In the decades since, the brand's iconic camo has become synonymous with high-wrought urban fashion. And as the nostalgia trend set in this summer, BAPE® is once again highly on-trend, returning to the original designs that first captivated trendsetters on the streets of Tokyo three decades ago.

In BAPE®'s milestone 30th year, ASUS is tapping into the continued eagerness of streetwear collectors looking to snap up the next limited-edition product, in this case, the limited-edition Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition. The bundle's truly exclusive camo design features the playful addition of BABY MILO® Friends characters for the first time ever, as well as the ASUS Vivobook logo. This ultimate tech statement piece is placing itself firmly in the history books.

And this latest hot street-style drop doesn't skimp on function. Boasting high performance, fast charging, a long-lasting battery, instant wake, best-in-class connectivity, and an ideal size and weight for portability, Vivobook S has always ticked all the boxes for young urban trendsetters. With Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition, this must-have device just got even more street-smart.

Inside the world's first BAPE® laptop bundle

More than just a laptop, Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition is a gift box filled with delightful surprises that fans and collectors will cherish for years to come.

The first thing to catch the eye is the unique BAPE® camo design, which uniquely combines BABY MILO® and BAPE® brand elements for the first time ever. This camo pattern has been collaboratively created by ASUS and BAPE® exclusively for this limited-edition bundle. It really is a one-of-a-kind edition.

As for the thin and light Intel® Evo™-verified Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition laptop itself, its equipped with Intel® Core™ i9 model with 16 GB RAM. The 180° lay-flat hinge provides flexibility for any situation, and the laptop's ASUS ErgoSense keyboard adds to the smooth user experience.

Users can expect a compelling audiovisual experience with a stunning 2.8K (2880 x 1620) OLED display tuned to a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, and a screen-to-body ratio of 86% thanks to the attractive thin-bezel design. Staying loyal to BAPE®'s hip-hop origins, users can look forward to an amazing stereo sound system certified by Harman Kardon that delivers powerful and immersive sound.

Pushing the boundaries of design, the photo-light-etched Vivobook S is a piece of art crafted to perfection. In the manufacturing process, ASUS used techniques inspired by the semiconductor industry's use of photolithography, in a nod to the high-tech caliber of the collaboration. Sandblasting is what gives the device its stylish matte finish. The unique designs extend even to the touchpad and more.

Exclusive matching accessories

To protect this one-of-a-kind device there's a convenient and compact all-in-one carry bag in matching exclusive ASUS x BAPE® camo. While compact, this carry case is roomy enough for nestling all the laptop's accessories alongside the device itself while on-the-go. Color-wise, the metallic laptop and carry case combo comes in either Midnight Black with green camo, or Cool Silver with blue camo.

As for the mouse, water-transfer printing applies the distinctive camo pattern to the device, which has interchangeable covers in matching blue or green — depending on the chosen bundle colorway — along with the standard black cover supplied with each model. Also designed with portability and convenience in mind, the mouse features a handy strap featuring the iconic BAPE® head.

To further capture the essence of the ASUS and BAPE® brands, the bundle includes an exclusive BABY MILO® figurine cradling a miniaturized Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition laptop, uniting the brands' unique spirits. This limited-edition figurine is exclusive to this bundle, and is a must-have item for fans of BABY MILO®.

To complete the look, exclusive sticker sets are included in the bundle. These durable, water-resistant stickers include a set that can be used to decorate the laptop's ErgoSense keyboard. The device also ships with an exclusive desktop wallpaper and live wallpaper options, both featuring the unique Vivobook x BAPE® camo.

"We are thrilled to announce the exceptional partnership between ASUS Vivobook and A BATHING APE®, a collaboration that embodies the spirit of streetwear and pushes the boundaries of design. This marks the debut of both the first-ever BAPE® laptop and the first-ever streetwear-inspired laptop to our Vivobook series," said Galip Fu, ASUS Global Marketing Director, Consumer PC.

"BAPE®️ is delighted to team up with ASUS Vivobook to design a limited-edition collection that combine BAPE®️'s unique and vibrant style with ASUS Vivobook's powerful and high-performance laptops. This partnership shows BAPE®️'s dedication to providing high-quality and fashionable products that enhance style," said BAPE®️.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED Bape Edition will be available starting at MSRP $1299.99 on the ASUS eShop. The complete list of WTB links is included below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS I

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition (K5504VA)

CPU Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor Display World-leading 15.6'' 2.8K 120 Hz OLED display WQHD+ (2880 by 1620 resolution), Three-sided NanoEdge 86% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE® Validated, average Delta-E < 2, 600 nits peak brightness Chassis Materials: Metal lid with BAPE® x ASUS-designed photo-light-etched linear camo pattern Colors: Midnight Black Cool Silver Bundle color Green camo bundle with Midnight Black laptop Blue camo bundle with Cool Silver laptop Included in the box BAPE® Edition Carry bag BAPE® Edition ASUS Marshmallow Mouse BAPE® Edition BABY MILO Figurine BAPE® Edition Keyboard stickers BAPE® Edition Stickers Operating system Windows 11 Home/Pro Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Main memory 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 6E (Dual-band 802.11ax) Camera FHD 3DNR webcam I/O ports 1 X Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® 1 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1 X USB 2.0 Type-A 1 x HDMI® 1.4 1 X Combo audio jack 1 X DC-in Keyboard and Touchpad ErgoSense keyboard with backlight Audio Dolby Atmos® Harmon Kardon-certified Smart amplifier ASUS Audio Booster Battery 75 Wh AC adapter 90 W Dimensions 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm Weight 3.53 lb

About A BATHING APE®

Born in the heart of Harajuku, Japan in 1993, A BATHING APE® (BAPE®) has served as a symbol of Japanese street fashion for more than 30 years. Striving to introduce Japanese fashion culture to the world, BAPE® has cemented a series of iconic motifs, original patterns, and characters such as the Ape Head, BAPE® Camo, BABY MILO®, and more.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

