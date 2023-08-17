Former WWE®, UFC® Executive James Kimball Establishes Management Agency

Novo Sports Group℠ Will Advise Emerging Athletes, Properties, & Brands

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Kimball, a former senior executive at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE®) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC®), has announced the launch of Novo Sports Group℠, a management agency operating at the intersection of emerging athletes, properties, and brands. The full-service representation firm will guide professional, amateur, and collegiate athletes in maximizing value in today's dynamic sports landscape.

Novo Sports Group (PRNewswire)

James Kimball , a former senior executive at WWE® and UFC® has announced the launch of Novo Sports Group℠.

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Head of Athlete Operations and Strategy at WWE, Kimball led the formation and expansion of WWE's name, image, and likeness (NIL) program – Next in Line – a ground-breaking initiative established in 2021 designed to recruit and develop future WWE Superstars. The award-winning program – counting Olympic Gold medalist and two-time NCAA Champion Gable Steveson and athlete influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder among its signees – rosters nearly 50 college athletes, all of whom were signed during Kimball's tenure, and includes talent representing 13 different sports, 15 different conferences, with 12 NCAA Championships, and garnering over 40 All-American honors.

As Vice President of Operations at UFC from 2017 to 2020, Kimball shepherded the development and directed the commercial operations of the UFC Performance Institute – a preeminent athlete performance center with locations in Las Vegas, Shanghai, and a third to open in Mexico City later this year.

Leveraging cross-functional experience with global sports rights holders, Novo Sports Group will provide consulting services to growth properties and brands in addition to its core services across athlete management, marketing, and NIL advisory.

For more on Novo Sports Group, visit novosportsgroup.com and @novosportsgroup on all social media channels.

Media Contact

Business Inquiries

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novo Sports Group