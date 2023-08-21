Cream of the Crop
UPSHER-SMITH EXPANDS GENERICS PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF MESALAMINE EXTENDED-RELEASE CAPSULES, USP

Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the recent launch of Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, USP 375 mg. The mesalamine capsule market had U.S. sales of approximately $105 million for the 12 months ending June 2023 according to IQVIA. Upsher-Smith's Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules are AB-rated to APRISO® (mesalamine) extended-release capsules.

Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, USP.
Product Information

Product

Strength

NDC #

Package Size

Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, USP

375 mg

0832-6056-12

120-count bottle


For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*APRISO is a registered trademark of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.)
