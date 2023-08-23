Applegate Farms, LLC and FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) selects FARE-Off Recipe Contest Winner

Hand-selected by Celebrity Chef Renee Blackman along with Applegate and FARE, the Grand Prize Winner from Portland, OR is set to receive a cash prize of $500, a six month's supply of APPLEGATE® products and two all-expense-paid tickets to the 2023 FARE Summit

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Applegate Farms, LLC - the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand - partnered with FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) to launch the first-ever FARE-Off Recipe Contest . Created in support of those struggling with food allergies, the contest encouraged home cooks and creators to submit accessible, delicious recipes that are free of the top nine allergens: milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy and sesame. The goal of the contest was to show support of the food allergy community and to create an arsenal of allergy-safe recipes in three categories: Grilling, Breakfast and Lunch.

Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. We source our meat from family farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate. That means no antibiotics and growth promotants. We believe this results in products that taste great and offer peace of mind, all part of our mission - (PRNewswire)

Today, Applegate and FARE are excited to announce the winner, Louise Tippens of Portland, OR, with her recipe entitled "EVERYTHING Lasagna" a mouthwatering lunchtime dish that uses APPLEGATE ORGANICS® Sweet Italian Sausage and cauliflower to put an allergy-friendly spin on classic lasagna.

Inspired by her son, who is allergic to six of the aforementioned nine top allergens and has struggled to find summer camps that accommodate his allergies, Tippens set out to start a camp for him and others and create a recipe that could feed hundreds of kids with food allergies. The recipe utilizes simple, nutritious ingredients "and can be eaten freely, without worry or ingredient-checking, and allows everyone to eat the same thing, which means EVERYTHING to someone with food allergies" - hence the namesake.

The recipe was hand-picked by celebrity Chef Renee Blackman based on four criteria: Recipe Creativity, Use of allergen-free ingredients, Inspiration behind the recipe, and Taste.

"From flavor and ease to the inspiration behind the recipe, Louise Tippens' EVERYTHING Lasagna stood out among so many incredible entries," Blackman said. "Her ability to showcase simple, nutritious ingredients in a way that anyone can enjoy truly encompassed the mission of this contest."

Following the win, Tippens will receive two tickets (plus travel accommodations) to this year's FARE Summit in Orlando, FL; a $500 cash prize; a recipe feature on Applegate.com; and a six-month supply of APPLEGATE® products.

"We are delighted to congratulate the winners of the FARE-off Contest," said Craig Fontenot, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at FARE. "These innovative recipes tantalize the taste buds while carrying the important distinction of being allergy-friendly. Inclusion and accessibility in the culinary world are vital and these creations showcase that food can be both delicious and safe for individuals with food allergies."

The runner up winner, Kimberly Hagenbuch of Horsham, PA, will receive a $500 cash prize and a three-month supply of APPLEGATE® products for her submission, Sausage Waffle on a Stick, which dips APPLEGATE NATURALS® Chicken & Sage Breakfast Sausage Patties in allergy-friendly waffle dough for a tasty, portable breakfast.

"We are so thrilled about the incredible response we've received for this contest and touched by the countless stories and inspiration behind each recipe," said Joe O'Connor, president of Applegate, "I am so proud that Applegate has made such a huge impact and has been able to be a key ingredient for so many."

The winning recipe is available now on Applegate.com/farerecipecontest. Chef Renee Blackman's recipes, which were created to celebrate the FARE-Off Recipe Contest, are also available HERE .

About Applegate Farms LLC:

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate "natural" means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

About FARE:

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation's leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE's innovative education, advocacy and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more, visit: foodallergy.org.

FARE (PRNewswire)

Runner-Up Winner Recipe: Sausage Waffle on a Stick (PRNewswire)

First Place Recipe Winner: EVERYTHING Lasagna (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Applegate