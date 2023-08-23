Devil in the Details: Dodge Announces Exclusive After-delivery Products for Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Owners

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge brand is enhancing the ownership experience for Brotherhood of Muscle members who bring home the fastest, quickest, most powerful factory muscle car in the world with a lineup of customized, limited-edition, serialized items that will be available for 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 owners after taking delivery of the ultimate Dodge “Last Call” special-edition vehicle. (PRNewswire)

Customized, limited-edition, serialized after-sales items available for 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 owners after taking delivery of the ultimate Dodge "Last Call" special-edition vehicle

Exclusive after-sales products include Demon 170 decanter set, custom instrument panel badge, Goodwool car shell, Direct Connection carbon-fiber parts and much more

Ordering for Challenger SRT Demon 170 after-sales products is open from September 6, 2023 , through September 6, 2024

Challenger SRT Demon 170 owners must call Dodge//SRT concierge team at 800-998-1110 to verify vehicle ownership and place orders for after-sales products.

Full information on 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 after-sales products available at Dodgegarage.com/demon-170-owner-info

Dodge isn't satisfied with building the world's quickest 0-60 production car, the 1,025-horsepower 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. The brand is enhancing the ownership experience for Brotherhood of Muscle members who bring home the fastest, quickest, most powerful factory muscle car in the world with a lineup of customized, limited-edition, serialized items that will be available for Challenger SRT Demon 170 owners after taking delivery of the ultimate Dodge "Last Call" special-edition vehicle.

The after-sales lineup will feature commemorative products included in the purchase of the Challenger SRT Demon 170, such as the Demon 170 decanter set and a custom instrument panel badge, as well as products that can purchased to personalize the Demon 170 experience, such as a breathable Goodwool car shell, Direct Connection carbon-fiber parts and much more.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 owners must call the Dodge//SRT concierge team at 800-998-1110 to verify vehicle ownership and place orders for after-sales products. Ordering for Challenger SRT Demon 170 products is open from September 6, 2023, through September 6, 2024.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 After-sales Products

Custom SRT Demon 170 decanter set (included with vehicle purchase): One-of-a-kind, commemorative decanter set is crafted with precision to reflect the bold, aggressive design of the SRT Demon 170

Custom SRT Demon 170 IP badge (included with vehicle purchase): Engraved with the last four digits of the VIN, owners can choose up to 16 characters with spaces to customize the badge

Jay Leno's Garage SRT Demon 170 car detail kit (included with vehicle purchase): Recently announced as offering co-branded car care products with Direct Connection, the Dodge brand's performance products line, Jay Lenos's Garage, features custom-formulated products

Custom Goodwool car shell, $2,640: The Goodwool car shell is perfectly fitted to the Challenger SRT Demon 170

Custom satin-stretch indoor car cover, $695: The cover stretches in all directions and molds to the contours of the Challenger SRT Demon 170, with large SRT Demon 170 logos prominent on the sides and "170" displayed on the front and rear fascia areas

Direct Connection harness bar, $1,389: Made from 4130 chromoly steel, the harness bar attaches to factory mounting locations, requiring no cutting or alterations to the vehicle

Direct Connection seat harness mounting kit, $179.99: Includes quick disconnect and seat support bracket with a powder coat finish

Direct Connection rear seat delete carbon-fiber closeout panels, $3,999: Rear seat delete specially designed trim panels, including floor and back panels, made from pre-preg carbon fiber

Direct Connection parachute mounting kit, $1,329: Includes rear bumper support, parachute pack mount, powder-coated pack mount, powder-coated support bar and more (parachute not included)

Direct Connection parachute release, $899: Includes leather-wrapped handle, floor mount/bracket, cable, actuator and hardware

Direct Connection trunk organizer, $899: Carbon-fiber trunk organizer is custom fit and sized to hold special-edition Jay Leno's Garage detailing products for the Challenger SRT Demon 170

For full information on 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 after-sales products, visit www.dodgegarage.com/demon-170-owner-info.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

