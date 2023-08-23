Frazy Introduces World's First Highly-Customized Boba Tea at Home in Compact Frazy Bottles

US consumers can now enjoy delicious boba teas at home no matter where they reside; Portable, compact and shelf-stable, Frazy's new boba teas are cafe-quality drinks sold in six or 12-packs and delivered direct to customers' doors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boba lovers can finally enjoy high quality customized boba drinks at home with a simple three step process. Frazy , a cafe-quality custom beverage startup, today announced the launch of of Frazy Boba Tea to their popular Frazy Bottles with six new boba flavors — Peach Black Tea, Mango Black Tea, Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Almond Black Milk Tea, Milk Black Tea and Thai Milk Tea. Frazy Bottles are 2.75 oz. concentrated versions of portable, highly customized specialty boba teas and coffees delivered in compact, shelf-stable bottles straight to consumers' doors. Frazy Boba Bottles start at $5.99, and are sold in six or 12-packs that can be mixed and matched to create an assortment of customized boba drinks. Consumers simply add water to the concentrated Boba Tea in the Frazy Bottle, and enjoy their favorite boba drinks at home, or on the go. View a short video about Frazy Bottles here .

Frazy Bottles come in six new Boba Tea flavors — Peach Black Tea, Mango Black Tea, Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Almond Black Milk Tea, Milk Black Tea and Thai Milk Tea. Frazy Bottles are 2.75 oz. concentrated versions of portable, highly customized specialty boba teas and coffees delivered in compact, shelf-stable bottles direct to consumers’ doors. Consumers warm the boba tapioca pearls for three seconds in a microwave to soften, add hot or cold water and/or ice, and enjoy a delicious 8 oz. boba tea. (PRNewswire)

Frazy Boba Teas are compact, portable and shelf-stable so consumers can enjoy delicious boba drinks at home or anytime.

Enjoy Boba Tea Anytime and Anywhere with Frazy Bottles.

Frazy's new boba teas are highly customizable, portable teas that come with vacuum-sealed packets of boba tapioca pearls and milk powder (if applicable). Consumers select and order the type of boba tea they want, the caffeine level, the type of milk (whole, oat, soy, non-dairy creamer, non-fat milk, no milk), sweetness level (sugar, low sugar, no sugar, etc.), and anything else that makes it uniquely theirs — including their name to personalize it further. Consumers warm the boba tapioca pearls for three seconds in the microwave to soften, add hot or cold water and/or ice, and enjoy a delicious 8 oz. boba tea drink anywhere.

12 New Coffee Flavors — including Holiday Favorites, Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte and Gingerbread Latte.

Frazy has also introduced 12 new flavors to its extensive selection of coffee drinks, including holiday favorites like Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte and Gingerbread Latte that can now be enjoyed year-round. Other new flavors include, Red Velvet Latte, Red Velvet White Mocha Latte, Tiramisu Latte, Tiramisu Mocha, Rose Latte, Almond White Mocha, Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie Latte, Chocolate Chip Latte, Hazelnut Mocha and Peppermint Bark Mocha. The new coffee flavors join best sellers Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Vietnamese Coffee, along with Chai Tea Latte, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte, Lavender Vanilla Latte, White Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Mocha, Hazelnut Latte, Almond Latte and English Toffee Latte.

Frazy's introduction of boba tea to its beverage line is well timed. According to an April 2023 report by Precedence Research, the bubble tea industry revenue was valued at $3.27 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $6.14 billion by 2032, with growth driven by the rising popularity and increase in adoption of healthy beverages such as green tea, black tea and others, amongst other reasons.

"Our new boba teas mark the next step in the evolution of Frazy Bottles. I love boba tea and wanted to recreate the taste of the same boba teas I ordered from my favorite boba shops," said CEO and founder Balaji Krishnan, who also founded Displace , the world's first truly wireless TV. "Our wide variety of options enables people to try different customized boba teas they wouldn't have a chance to order otherwise, and also allows consumers who live in markets that don't have boba to enjoy their favorite boba tea at home, work or on the go."

Frazy Bottles now has 31 SKUs in its line of highly customizable specialty drinks, which includes 24 coffee and six boba tea flavors. Order highly-customized portable Frazy Boba Teas today at https://bottles.getfrazy.com/pages/boba .

About Frazy

Frazy produces highly-customized, cafe and bar-quality beverages delivered straight to customers' doors. Frazy Bottles are highly customizable, specialty coffee concentrates available in compact 2.75 oz., shelf-stable bottles delivered as a six or twelve pack straight to your doorstep. Available in several flavors, customers select the coffee they want, the milk type, caffeine level, sweetness level, and anything else that makes it uniquely theirs. Frazy Bottles can either be drunk straight or mixed with a cup of hot or cold water to create a rich, delicious beverage.

Founded in 2022 by six-time serial entrepreneur, Balaji Krishnan, Frazy is a privately-held company based in San Jose, California. Follow Frazy on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Frazy produces highly-customized, cafe and bar-quality beverages — Frazy Cups and Frazy Bottles — delivered straight to customers’ doors. (PRNewsfoto/Frazy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frazy