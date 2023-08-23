Venterra Realty Named on the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have recognized Venterra Realty as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®.

The PEOPLE Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experiences of more than 7.5 million employees. Rankings are based on the feedback of employees at organizations eligible for this year's list.

Companies also submit essays that are validated by team member survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

Earning a spot means that Venterra has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the U.S. and as an organization that is truly demonstrating care.

"As a company that prioritizes a 'people-first' approach to business, we are thrilled to receive recognition alongside other organizations that share a similar belief in the powerful potential of care," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Our collective achievements are a reflection of the exceptional individuals on our team, and we hold a deep gratitude for their unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of our residents and their colleagues."

"Care is a fundamental part of our culture at Venterra, making this award a particularly meaningful honor for us," added Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. "From volunteering and charitable contributions to creating unforgettable 'WOW' moments for colleagues or residents, the Venterra team consistently seeks avenues to give back. The acknowledgment of these actions by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work ® not only gives us great satisfaction but will also further propel our culture of care forward."

The Companies That Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

"This was the year when we saw if companies meant it when they promised to put employees first," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Caring for people isn't a by-product or afterthought for the very best companies — it's a core part of how they create value for their customers and communities."

"The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center, while thinking about how we can work together better — and do better for our neighbors and our planet," said PEOPLE editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle. "We're proud to partner with Great Place to Work to highlight these outstanding efforts."

Surveys of US & Canadian Venterra team members conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute have resulted in a variety of other workplace awards. Recent recognitions include Best Workplaces in Real Estate, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Best Workplaces for Today's Youth, Best Workplaces in Texas, Best Workplaces in Canada, and Best Workplaces in Real Estate & Property Development.

The organization is currently analyzing its most recent survey to identify opportunities to further enhance the experience of Venterra team members. Visit their Great Place to Work® Canada & U.S. company profiles to find out more about their latest survey results and to see a full list of their Great Place to Work recognitions.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed over $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Of those, 1.1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

