Malwarebytes Announces Acquisition of Leading Online Privacy Company Cyrus

Acquisition underscores Malwarebytes' commitment to providing both security and privacy to help customers navigate today's complex digital landscape

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, announced the acquisition of Cyrus, a disruptive innovator in online privacy solutions. This strategic acquisition reinforces Malwarebytes' commitment to privacy by giving users more control over their information, no matter where or how they choose to browse and interact online. The Cyrus team and technology will also help Malwarebytes strengthen its mobile privacy solutions.

"We firmly believe that data privacy is a human right. Hackers, trackers, location data, and even browsing history are information that individuals should control," said Marcin Kleczynski, co-founder and CEO of Malwarebytes. "The innovative technology Cyrus has built will allow us to better advise our customers on the intersection of privacy and security while also providing us the tools to safeguard their personal data and online privacy."

"By leveraging Cyrus' cutting-edge technology, we can provide an even more holistic, mobile-first, experience that provides context to when, why and how users may be at risk," said Mark Beare, the General Manager of Malwarebytes' Consumer Business Unit. "The acquisition underscores our mission to provide world-class cybersecurity and privacy solutions and is a logical continuum for our portfolio expansion from Premium Security to Privacy VPN and Browser Guard."

The Cyrus technology looks at security and privacy in a new way, exploring the kill chain for consumer threats – considering social media, dark web content and overall online presence to form a correlated view of threats specific to each individual, helping flag early indicators that something is awry.

"In an era where the digital landscape is increasingly dangerous for consumers, joining forces with Malwarebytes is a pivotal step toward realizing our mission and vision," said Oren Arar, CEO of Cyrus. "Through this powerful collaboration, we are uniquely positioned to protect millions of people across the world from cybercrime. Our combined strengths will empower individuals to navigate the digital realm with newfound confidence and security."

As part of the acquisition, all Cyrus employees joined Malwarebytes, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and continuous innovation in the areas of mobile and online privacy.

About Cyrus

Founded in 2020 by cybersecurity experts Oren Arar, Jonathan Livneh and Shahak Shalev, Cyrus emerges as a leader in shielding individuals and businesses from the increasing threats of cybercrime and fraud. The platform, crafted to provide an easy and seamless experience, interweaves cutting-edge technology with the battle-hardened insights of its founders. Cyrus stands not only as a guardian but as an ally, resolute in its mission to safeguard the digital journey of its customers. www.cyrus.app

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions along with a world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe daily. Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent tests including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB and AV-TEST (consumer and business). Customers award Malwarebytes for being the most implementable and most usable endpoint protection product with the best results on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

