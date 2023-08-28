THNKS ANNOUNCES 2023 GRATITUDE IN BUSINESS AWARDS

In honor of World Gratitude Day, Thnks is recognizing those who have gone above and beyond in the workplace with over $13,000 in prizes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thnks, the world's first platform for sharing gratitude and appreciation in the business world, is excited to announce our 2023 Gratitude in Business Awards. In celebration of World Gratitude Day on September 21, Thnks is awarding over $13,000 in prizes this year to recognize the individuals who make our workplaces better.

The Gratitude in Business Award aims to shine a spotlight on those who consistently go above and beyond, demonstrating a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and positive impact. We invite you to nominate someone in your business network who has made a significant difference in your work life. You can nominate someone who has inspired you, supported your growth, or contributed to the success of their/your company.

"The Gratitude in Business Awards aren't just an event for us at Thnks; they're a reflection of what we stand for. It's about saying 'thank you' in a way that really matters, a way that changes things," said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "This award is going to keep getting bigger and better—this year we've got over $13,000 in prizes. But it's not about the money; it's about the people. We're waiting to be blown away by the nominations again this year"

Thnks has developed a deep understanding of the immense power of gratitude in nurturing relationships to drive business growth. By providing unexpected empathy to surprise and delight customers, Thnks fosters increased loyalty and meaningful business connections.

During the nomination period, employees are encouraged to put forward their coworkers, partners, customers, or vendors who exemplify exceptional commitment and collaboration. The winner of the Gratitude in Business Awards will be awarded $10,000 in Thnks credits to start a gratitude program at their company, a $500 individual credit for the Thnks of your choice, and a $2,500 donation to a charity of their choice. Additionally, our other finalists will each receive a $100 Thnks individual credits.

To nominate a colleague or learn more about the Gratitude in Business Awards, visit the official website here.

Nominations will open August 28th until September 11th. Finalists will be announced on September 21st and public voting will be open until October 5th at 9:00 am CDT. Our winner will be announced on October 16th, 2023.

Thnks invites businesses and individuals to join this inspiring celebration of gratitude and recognize the heroes who contribute to the success of their organizations every day.

ABOUT THNKS

Established in 2016, Thnks is a B2B relationship-building tool utilized by over 10,000 teams and 87 Fortune 500 companies. Built for professionals to support prospecting, client loyalty, shortened sales cycles and improved customer engagement since 2016. The company has reinvented the way professionals show gratitude through timely, personalized gestures of appreciation that keep the recipient top of mind. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics and compliance/budget adherence to make sharing gratitude a robust and powerful business tool. So far this year, more than 1 million Thnks have been sent - proving the power of gratitude in business.

