Wellcare Announces Partnership with The American Legion

As Exclusive Medicare Partner, Wellcare and The American Legion will work to bring innovative healthcare solutions to veterans and their families, and support efforts to reduce veteran suicide

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today a new strategic partnership with The American Legion, America's largest veterans service organization, during The American Legion's 104th National Convention in Charlotte, NC. Through the multi-year partnership, Wellcare will serve as the exclusive Medicare partner, connecting aged 65+ veterans, their spouses and the greater military community with innovative products and solutions that complement the benefits eligible veterans receive through their Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare, as well as host joint events at Legion Posts nationwide and virtually to connect and educate about opportunities for Medicare Advantage Plans.

Wellcare will also support The American Legion's Be the One initiative, a long-term priority to destigmatize asking for mental health support, provide resources to save veterans, and ultimately, eliminate veteran suicide. Today, veteran suicide rates are more than 50% higher than that of non-veteran adults, and nearly 6,000 veterans or servicemembers take their lives each year. Wellcare and The American Legion are committed to driving awareness of this critical work through leadership and event activations.

To kick off this partnership, U.S. Navy Veteran, military spouse, and Chief Marketing Officer for Centene, Suzy DePrizio (LT, USN), will speak to military leaders and Legionnaires in attendance at the 104th National Convention. "Our organizations share a deep commitment to improving the whole health of the veteran community, and to working together to reduce the rate of veteran suicide," said Ms. DePrizio. "I look forward to the opportunity to combine forces in support of this important initiative."

Wellcare and The American Legion will be teaming up at the Texas Motor Speedway on September 23-24, 2023 for the NASCAR Playoffs weekend, to connect with service members, veterans and race fans. This is the first in a series of events at Speedway Motorsports tracks throughout the 2023 and 2024 racing season which will promote the Be the One initiative.

"The American Legion is proud to partner with Wellcare to connect Legionnaires and veterans across the country with meaningful medical and supplemental benefits," said American Legion Chief Marketing officer, Dean Kessel. "We also look forward to working with Wellcare on our Be The One platform as, collectively, we have a shared mission to end veteran suicide."

Legionnaires will receive additional information about current products, events and offerings at The American Legion's 104th National Convention, through Be The One outreach efforts and at local community events. For more information on specific Wellcare products, Legionnaires are invited to call 844-599-0128 (TTY:711). Additional product details will be available after October 1, 2023, at Wellcare.com

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Wellcare is the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the nation's largest veteran's organization, comprised of roughly 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the country. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion has spent over 100 years creating a community of servicemembers and veterans to strength the United States of America.

View original content:

SOURCE Wellcare