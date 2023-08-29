Advancing Fertility Care Through Research: Inception Fertility Celebrates First Year of The Inception Research Institute

The Inception Research Institute continues forging the path of advanced reproductive technologies

through investments in groundbreaking studies and addressing the industry's pressing needs and challenges

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™, the largest provider of comprehensive fertility and support services in North America, celebrates the first anniversary of the Inception Research Institute, an organization within the Inception ecosystem dedicated to advancing all aspects of fertility care through groundbreaking research and strategic partnerships.

Established in 2022, the Inception Research Institute elevates the field of reproductive medicine by addressing the industry's most urgent needs, including cutting-edge advances in patient care through pharmacological innovations and device development, improving access to care, professional development and advancement, and innovative studies which investigate the relationships between treatment success and controllable entities such as lifestyle habits and emotional health.

The Inception Research Institute also supports the clinical research of The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), Inception's clinical network of top-tier fertility practices across North America, by providing centralized services such as IRB applications, contract review, and recruitment support. A significant number of Prelude's research studies have been published in leading medical journals, including a breakthrough 15-year study on egg freezing. These research studies have been presented at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM)'s and the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)'s annual scientific congresses, as well as publications in the leading peer-reviewed medical journals.

"We know that the best way to improve patient care is through research, and the need for quality reproductive care will continue to grow, so in order for the industry to meet the inevitable increase in cutting-edge science, we have to invest in understanding and improving each part of the fertility process, from the science of reproductive medicine to the patient journey," said Alice Domar, PhD, Chief Compassion Officer at Inception, and the Director of the Inception Research Institute. "The Inception Research Institute proudly invests in those efforts that we know will strengthen all aspects of fertility care, so that we can increase successful outcomes for future aspiring parents."

Investment in fertility studies is one component of reaching the organization's goals and goes beyond technology research to include all aspects of the patient's journey. Current studies include looking at how AI can improve treatment outcomes, investigating the impact of physiological manifestations of stress on IVF cycle outcome, investigating how to improve the patient-centered care experience, as well as FDA pharma and device trials. A full list of active Inception research studies can be found at fertilitystudies.com.

"The launch of the Inception Research Institute is a positive step forward in addressing our industry's most pressing challenges, including access expansion, evolving technologies, and improving the patient experience," says Dr. Jamie Grifo, Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility Center, Chief Executive Physician at Inception Fertility. "We look forward to continuing to expand our research and uncovering breakthrough solutions that will propel the industry forward."

To learn more about the Inception Research Institute, please visit inceptionfertility.com/inception-research-institute.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by thorough development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

