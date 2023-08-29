Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Report Double Digit Growth Numbers with Sights Set on a Record-Breaking Year

Leading Pet Retail Franchise Brands Expand Their Industry Pawprint

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet franchise in North America with over 700 stores across the U.S., and Wag N' Wash, the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise, celebrate double-digit growth year-to-date with 41 signed agreements for 71 total stores across both brands. With strong development numbers, the brands are on a positive trajectory to another record-breaking year.

With the US pet industry surpassing $136 Billion in 2022, Pet Supplies and Wag N' Wash are primed for continuous growth with a turnkey franchise opportunity. Although separate entities, the brands are rooted in and operate from the same proven business model and have the billion-dollar backing of 30+ years of franchise and industry experience.

Year-to-date, Pet Supplies Plus has secured 35 signed agreements to open 61 stores. Included within this spike in store count is additional signed agreements with existing multi-unit franchisee group, AVMH Ventures LLC, who joined the system in 2021. After originally signing on for a five-unit agreement, the group has since purchased 23 additional stores across nine states which makes their entity the second largest in the system.

"The AVMH Ventures team are a prime example of how owning multiple locations can reap a variety of benefits – from finances to operations," shared Nick Russo, Chief Development and Stores Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "Our corporate team provides the blueprint each franchisee needs to find success in their communities, just as AVMH has. We look forward to watching and supporting as they expand their footprint of 28 locations in the coming years."

While the Pet Supplies Plus brand continues to grow at a rapid rate, Wag N' Wash is equally as impressive with its growth as an emerging brand.

Since acquiring Wag N' Wash in February 2022, the brand has doubled in store count with 25 locations currently open and operating and 40 more in various stages of development. This growth is largely a result of having the best in class backing from Pet Supplies Plus, a proven brand that continues to be a leader in the industry.

"When you have billion-dollar buying power, advanced marketing campaigns, supply chain efficiencies and a corporate support team of more than 500, you have the ultimate recipe for success," Russo added. "We have tried and true practices within Pet Supplies Plus from franchise development efforts to supporting our franchise owners and meeting our neighbors' needs – and we do it well."

Next on the horizon for Wag N' Wash is the grand opening of its first location in our home state of Michigan. Serving as the flagship location, this is a significant milestone as it will bring new jobs to the community.

"We've hit an impressive development stride this year, having already opened 40 Pet Supplies and Wag N' Wash stores," added Russo. "Our goal is to finish the year with a total of 60 new Pet Supplies Plus stores and 10 Wag N' Wash locations. I am proud of what we've accomplished year-to-date and am confident we'll continue to be standout brands within the franchising and pet industries."

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com. To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 700 locations in 42 states and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, www.petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 22 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2022, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the ninth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

