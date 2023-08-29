REGGAETON STAR, LUNAY, JOINS McCAFÉ® AT HOME TO CELEBRATE THE RISING INFLUENCE OF LATIN URBAN MUSIC AND THE DEBUT OF NEW CAFÉ STYLES OF LATIN AMERICA - INSPIRED BY THE REGION'S UNIQUE FLAVORS AND VIBRANT HERITAGE

Experience The Authentic Taste of Latin America in Three New Distinct Flavors - Horchata Latte, Café de Olla, and Café con Leche - Available As K-Cup® Pods

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper today announced the expansion of its McCafé® At Home coffee portfolio with the debut of its new McCafé At Home Café Styles of Latin America line, featuring three new aromatic and delicious coffee flavors inspired by the unique and vibrant culture of Latin America. Coffee lovers will be transported as they experience authentic taste in every 'tacita' via unparalleled café-quality flavors that include Horchata Latte, Café de Olla, and Café con Leche, all of which are now available as K-Cup® pods, easily brewed at home.

McCafé At Home kicks off a new campaign with reggaeton star Lunay, to celebrate the sound of Latinx music and introduce New McCafé Café Styles of Latin America on August 28, 2023 (PRNewswire)

"Coffee is much more than just your everyday morning pick-me-up," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. "One cup can be enough to transport you sip by sip. With comforting and delicious ingredients that pay tribute to the incredible Latin American culture and the rise in at-home nostalgic blend coffee creations, we invite consumers to infuse a little coffee 'cultura' into their beverage experience."

Whether you choose to enjoy your first morning cup or throughout the day, McCafé At Home's line of new flavors, inspired by the rich and aromatic coffee flavors of Latin America, is sure to captivate and delight fans with these three pick-me-ups:

Horchata Latte – The boldness of espresso meets the unique flavor of horchata in this creamy blend of cinnamon and cardamom, with sweet vanilla flavor all in one step.

Café de Olla – The rich, traditional dark roast coffee comes alive with the inviting aroma of cinnamon and the caramel flavor of piloncillo (ultra sweet brown sugar).

Café con Leche – A bold, creamy combination of equal parts espresso-style dark roast coffee and milk, it is an authentically strong and simply delicious way to improve any day in one easy step.

To celebrate the debut of new Café Styles of Latin America, McCafé At Home partnered with reggaeton artist, Lunay, to introduce the new line of coffee flavors. Lunay has proudly represented the new generation of reggaeton stars. Since releasing his breakthrough single "Soltera" in 2019, Lunay has amassed over 650 million streams on Spotify and 43 million listeners across 178 countries.

"Coffee is a way of life and a huge part of my culture and creative process when making music, especially when I want to start the day in the zone with good vibes," said reggaeton star, Lunay. "A 'tacita' makes everything better – along with leche evaporada and azúcar - from that 'chispa' (spark) of inspiration to the freestyling, composition of lyrics and rhymes in my mind. My cup of McCafé At Home is a must. It is the authentic flavor that propels me into creative mode!"

Lunay welcomed the brand to join him at his 'home away from home' – the recording studio. There they covered creative inspiration, the distinct Latinx urbano sound and the positive vibes that go into making inspiring music. Superfans of Lunay will be delighted when they soon get a sneak peek of his upcoming single as part of him inviting McCafé At Home into the studio to watch him create his latest music.

To learn more about the new McCafé At Home Café Styles of Latin America, visit www.keurig.com and follow @keurig on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter to view more from the McCafé At Home and Lunay sessions.

Brighten your day with McCafé® At Home, a delicious coffee that keeps the good going. It is made with responsibly sourced 100% Arabica beans. Available nationally in K-Cup pods, bags, and cans.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice, and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single-serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed, and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its robust sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers—the Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health, and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

