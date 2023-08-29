ZIPS Car Wash Expands Collegiate Partnerships and NIL with LEARFIELD

Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™" to Feature 22 New Student-Athletes, Building on the Success of Season 1 to Further Connect Universities, Student-Athletes and Fans in ZIPS Communities

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) announced today the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to 14 schools and 22 new student-athletes in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD, the media and technology company powering college sports. As part of the program, ZIPS is now the Proud Sponsor of three new schools, including The University of Texas, Virginia Tech, and The University of Memphis. ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™", its innovative and engaging approach to NIL, by featuring student athletes from six universities in 22 episodes to be released this academic year.

Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

"The collaboration between LEARFIELD Studios and ZIPS to create 'Car Wash Convos' proved to be unique to engage fans – allowing student-athletes the opportunity to build their brand and online communities while proudly wearing their school's logos as they were featured in laid-back interviews during a few minutes of a ZIPS car wash," said Roy Seinfeld, Senior Vice President of National Sales for LEARFIELD.

Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views. While new student athletes will be featured this season, the interview hosts from Season 1 will remain the same, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department.

ZIPS will continue to engage LEARFIELD to connect school IP with student-athletes in name, image, and likeness (NIL) in "Car Wash Convos™" Season 2. With the addition of ten athlete integrations this year, 22 episodes will air this season on social platforms like YouTube and Instagram featuring interviews with male and female student-athletes representing football, basketball, baseball and Olympic sports like swimming and gymnastics from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Memphis, and Texas.

The confirmed student athletes for Car Wash Convos™ Season 2, from the following Universities, include:

Arkansas : Raheim (Rocket) Sanders , Football; Jensen Scalzo, Gymnastics; Hannah Camenzind , Softball; Lauren Camenzind , Softball

Memphis : Joel Williams , Football; Madison Griggs , Women's Basketball

North Carolina : RJ Davis, Men's Basketball; Caitlyn Wurzburger , Women's Lacrosse; Samantha Meza , Women's Soccer

Tennessee : Kiki Milloy , Softball; Tess Darby , Women's Basketball

Texas : Marilyn Nwora , Women's Track and Field; Shay Holle , Women's Basketball

"Connecting with universities, student-athletes and their fans in the communities we serve is the ultimate win for us through our extensive partnership with LEARFIELD," said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash. "We saw incredible engagement by fans with both our brand and our local team members in our first year of the partnership and we look forward to expanding our reach this year with added benefits for our customers and fans," he added.

Fans can expect new opportunities at their local ZIPS this year to win tickets to sporting events, meet student-athletes and mascots and receive free co-branded giveaways. Fans can win big every week with ZIPS new $10 Tuesdays as the brand celebrates its school partnerships with discounted car washes associated with each university at participating locations.

ZIPS will continue to have category exclusivity at its respective SEC, Big 12, ACC and AAC member schools, where LEARFIELD is the athletics multimedia rightsholder. See if your school made the ZIPS list and enter for a chance to win tickets to see your favorite team by visiting zipscarwash.com and clicking 'College Fans.'

