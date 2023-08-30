Cream of the Crop
Carrier to Present at Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the 11th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

