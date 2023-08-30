Jeep® Brand Announces Sale of Five-millionth Jeep Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Five-millionth version of world's most off-road capable and iconic SUV is sold to a customer in New Jersey

Five-millionth owner will receive $5,000 worth of Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar and lifetime Jeep Wave customer care benefits

Landmark achievement coincides with the introduction of the all-new fifth-generation 2024 Jeep Wrangler and new "Famous for Freedom" global marketing campaign launch

The first Jeep Wrangler was introduced in 1986 as a 1987 model, replacing the Jeep CJ and continuing the legacy established by the original 1941 Willys MB

Each generation of iconic 4x4 is backed by a storied history, with an unmatched combination of off-road capability and authentic Jeep design

New 2024 Wrangler delivers legendary off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and host of innovative safety and advanced technology features

The Jeep® brand today announced the sale of the five-millionth Jeep Wrangler, a 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition in Earl exterior paint, which was bought by a customer in Camden, New Jersey. The owner will receive $5,000 worth of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar and lifetime Jeep Wave customer care benefits.

This milestone achievement for the brand coincides with the introduction of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, which will be sold in markets around the world, and the launch of the "Famous for Freedom" global marketing campaign, featuring the celebrated 1995 track, "California Love."

The Jeep Wrangler is the icon of the brand and one of the most recognizable nameplates in the industry, and has been since its unveiling at the 1986 Chicago Auto Show as a 1987 model, replacing the Jeep CJ and continuing the legacy established by the original 1941 Willys MB.

"With 5 million Wranglers sold, the Jeep brand continues to grow, fueled by the unwavering passion of the Jeep global community," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "With legendary 4x4 capability, open-air-freedom and a timeless design, the Wrangler embodies the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand.

"More than 80% of the 5 million Wranglers sold since 1986 are still on the road, having fun out there and showcasing the amazing staying power of the vehicle. Our new 2024 Wrangler raises the bar once again as the most capable Wrangler yet, with more technology, safety features and refinement," Morrison added.

Five Generations of a Global Icon

The very first Jeep Wrangler, with the model code YJ, entered into production line 37 years ago at the American Motors Corporation factory. The YJ went on to sell 630,000 units between 1987 and 1995.

It was followed by the TJ in 1996, the JK in 2006 and the JL in 2017, each new generation building on a legendary history through an unmatched combination of off-road capability and authentic Jeep design.

Since the Wrangler YJ's introduction as a single two-door model with two engine options – a 2.5-liter four cylinder and a 4.2-liter inline six cylinder – each subsequent iteration of Wrangler has been designed to be even more refined and comfortable for daily use, while providing customers with the world's most off-road capable and most iconic SUV.

Today, the all-new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers more capability, more advanced technology features and more refinement than ever before, with a lineup that includes Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Willys, Rubicon, new Rubicon X, High Altitude and Rubicon 392.

From the 49 MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid to the V-8-powered 470-horsepower Rubicon 392, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the most diverse powertrain options in the off-road segment, giving Wrangler customers the ability to choose the propulsion system that best suits their lifestyle.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler arrives in North American dealerships this quarter.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than 80 years of 4x4 engineering excellence. New for the 2024 model year, the Wrangler adds even more capability with its first full-float Dana rear axle, available factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, the new 2024 Wrangler offers more comfort and safety features with available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, a 6.4-liter V-8 and the electrified Wrangler 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe).

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

