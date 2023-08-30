Roseburg, Ben Crump Announce $250,000 Weed Community Scholarship Fund

Funds will support Weed High School graduates pursuing next level of education

WEED, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney Ben Crump and Roseburg Forest Products today announced a $250,000 Weed Community Scholarship Fund that will support Weed High School graduates pursuing their next level of education. The scholarship fund will be distributed and overseen by the Community Foundation of the North State.

The scholarship fund emerged during Mill Fire settlement discussions between Roseburg and Crump, when he suggested Roseburg issue a scholarship fund to support the long-term recovery of the Lincoln Heights, Weed and Lake Shastina communities and Roseburg readily agreed to provide one.

"Education is always what holds a community together and prepares its people for the future," Crump said. "This scholarship will provide Weed students opportunities to pursue their dreams and a foundation of what it means to be part of this great neighborhood, city and region."

Weed Mayor Ken Palfini, City Manager Tim Rundel, Roseburg General Counsel Matt Lawless, Siskiyou Union High School District Dean of Students Kelsea Ochs and Crump participated in the announcement ceremony held in front of Robert and Barbara Thomas' home, one of the first to be rebuilt in Lincoln Heights. Neighborhood residents, 96094 Collaborative survivors, Weed City Council members, school district leaders and Roseburg personnel attended the event.

In the year since the Mill Fire occurred on Sept. 2, 2022, the City of Weed and almost all impacted homeowners have received settlements with several homeowners nearing completion of new homes.

"It has been a year of recovery with this strong community persevering, coming together and being resilient," said Peter Hillan, Roseburg spokesperson. "We are grateful and humbled by the dedication of all those involved who have brought about today's commitment to the long-term success of the community."

About Roseburg Forest Products

Founded in 1936, Roseburg Forest Products is a privately-owned company and one of North America's leading producers of particleboard, medium density fiberboard and thermally fused laminates. Roseburg also manufactures softwood and hardwood plywood, lumber, LVL and I-joists. The company owns and sustainably manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina, and Virginia, as well as an export wood chip terminal facility in Coos Bay, Ore. Roseburg products are shipped throughout North America and the Pacific Rim. To learn more about the company please visit www.Roseburg.com.

About Ben Crump Law

Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to fighting for a better world for all of our children. For more information, visit bencrump.com

