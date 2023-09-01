Discover an eco-friendly China through the lenses of expats

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

In recent years, China has created miracles in both ecological conservation and green development, drawing worldwide attention. Many foreign friends living, working, studying in or visiting China have captured beautiful sceneries around them through their cameras. There photos vividly record the achievements of China's ecological governance and green development.

(PRNewswire)

Undulating mountains, massive bamboo forests, shimmering waters... Images of Zhongzhang village in Anji county, east China's Zhejiang province, captured through the lens of Peter Rich, recipient of South Africa's Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Architecture, exude tranquility and beauty.

Rich was drawn to the scenic splendor when he first visited Anji. As the birthplace of the Chinese philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Anji treasures its verdant landscape as its greatest wealth.

"Every time I come to Anji, I find myself intoxicated by the ecological environment, feeling far removed from the city clamor and attaining inner peace," he said.

(PRNewswire)

Li'ao village, on the eastern foothills of Siming Mountain, Ningbo, Zhejiang province, over 300 households have solar panels installed on their rooftops, which always glimmer under the sunlight. This solar project was jointly built by the Ningbo Electric Power Supply Company of State Grid, the local government, and photovoltaic enterprises. It grants villagers with a certain amount of free electricity each year, and makes extra collective income by selling surplus power it generates.

Rogelio from Brazil has lived and worked in China for over a decade. He told People's Daily that he was delighted by the human-nature harmony when seeing the image taken by his drone. "Over the past more than ten years, I've seen the ecological environment around me get better and better, the scenery more and more beautiful. I hope more people can come to China to see what's happening in the country," he said.

(PRNewswire)

This photo shows how natural scenery and urban architectures are blended harmoniously into one in Guangzhou Science City, south China's Guangdong province. The banyan trees along the river bank cast shades of coolness. The photo was captured by Peter Helis, a German working for the Guangzhou Development Zone, during a running in the morning along a river in the city.

"The beautiful environment in the city allows residents to better recharge their energy for work and life," said Helis.

(PRNewswire)

Having lived in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for nearly 20 years, Helis is very familiar with the development and changes there. In another of his works, which was taken in a park in Guangzhou's Huangpu district, a red-whiskered bulbul is enjoying a sumptuous berry breakfast.

"In recent years, China has made remarkable achievements in ecological governance. There have been great improvements in water quality and protection of wildlife habitats. Many birds come to the Greater Bay Area in autumn and winter," Helis said. He is currently working on global investment promotion for the Guangzhou Development Zone.

"My work and life are centered in China. I hope I can keep working here until I retire. I love China."

(PRNewswire)

In Huangling village, Wuyuan county, east China's Jiangxi province, the local government has promoted ecological tourism development by leveraging ecological resources and other advantages, embarking on a path of integrated industrial development. Huangling is a hilly village, so villagers often dry grains on rooftops. The assorted crops drying on the round winnowing baskets resemble a series of opened umbrellas, forming a lively and pleasing scene.

This photo was taken by Sarah Mary De Meillon, a South African student studying at the Chinese Language and Culture College of Huaqiao University. This cheerful South African gave herself a beautiful Chinese name - "Huang Mei Gui," which means yellow rose. She has also been to many scenic spots in China before, such as Huating Lake in Anhui province and Yundang Lake in Xiamen, Fujian province.

"The lucid waters and lush mountains in China are truly very beautiful! I have truly felt China's efforts in ecological environment protection and governance," she said.

(PRNewswire)

Photo shows splendid and picturesque fields in Tekes county, Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The photo was taken by Ng Pin Xiu, a Malaysian student from the School of Civil Engineering, Central South University.

(PRNewswire)

Chinese and foreign students from universities in Fujian province pick tea in a tea garden on the Wuyi Mountain. The photo was taken by Alexander William, an Indonesian student from the Chinese Language and Culture College of Huaqiao University.

(PRNewswire)

This photo shows a splendid view of the Xiling Snow Mountain in Dayi county, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province. It was taken by Dhanushka N. Wanasinghe, a Sri Lankan post-doctoral fellow with the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE People's Daily