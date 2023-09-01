Flashforge Introduces the Adventurer 5M Pro: Make 3D Printing Faster and Easier

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catching up forthwith the higher standard for 3D printing excellence, Flashforge now presents the Adventurer 5M Pro 3D Printer that marks a new-era of Flashforge Adventurer lineup.

Motivated by our unwavering commitment to product enhancement and dedication to hearing our customer's voices, Flashforge is implementing improvements continuously. The launch of the Adventurer 5M Pro signifies Flashforge's entering into a new age of rapid printing. The genuine auto-leveling feature makes the AD5M Pro more user-friendly, while its enclosed chamber and air filtration system ensure safer operations. It's introductory price is $599, available to order from September 5th, 2023 on the official Flashforgeshop.

This printer is an ideal choice for 3D printing beginners. With a pre-assembled nozzle (0.4mm-280℃) and an out-of-the-box design, it eliminates complex setup procedures, getting users to start 3D printing quickly and easily. Users can expect a smooth first-layer surface, ensuring high-quality results from the very first print. Additionally, the printer has different nozzle options (users can easily detach and swap nozzles by hand pinching the button) and an automatic leveling system (removing the manual trial and error often faced by beginners). This makes it an optimal learning tool for those new to the world of 3D printing, allowing them to start their 3D printing journey with ease and confidence.

Fast speed and stable performance

The Adventurer 5M Pro follows the new benchmark for printing performance. With an maximum speed of 600mm/s and maximum acceleration of 20000mm/s², the printer could complete a 3D astronaut model (104*118*200mm; 228g) in 4h 10 minutes, almost 5 times faster than average printing.

With a nozzle capable of an impressive flow rate of 32mm³/s and bolstered by a robust 50w heating power, users can expect exceptional printing speed. Besides, the printer can heat up to 200℃ in 35 seconds, drastically reducing waiting times before actual printing. It's clear that the Adventurer 5M Pro is designed for those who demand both speed and stable printing performance.

Robust designs for superior printing quality

The 3D printer boasts a Core XY structure coupled with an all-metal frame, ensuring rigidity, precision, and longevity in its operations. This structural design enhances accuracy and speed, making it one of the most reliable systems in the market. Complementing this is an innovative dual air-duct structure, which facilitates effective cooling for the model being 3D printed. This cooling system ensures optimal print quality even during prolonged printing sessions. Furthermore, one of its standout features is the vibration compensation mechanism. This advanced feature significantly reduces the common problem of ghosting in prints, resulting in cleaner, crisper, and more professional-looking output. This blend of design and technology makes the 3D printer of high-quality 3D printing in a real sense.

Safe choice for family use and school education

The Adventurer 5M Pro features an enclosed chamber equipped with a dual filtering system, making it suitable for enclosed environments such as study rooms and classrooms. During the 3D printing process, tiny particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can be emitted. To address this, the Adventurer 5M Pro incorporates both internal and external circulation filtering mechanisms. It uses a dual-layer filter consisting of HEPA13 and activated carbon, which can block 99% of particles and VOCs, minimizing the risk of inhaling these particles during the 3D printing process. The Adventurer 5M Pro stands out as a safe choice for family environments and educational settings like schools, ensuring a healthier and cleaner air quality during 3D printing.

More intelligent features

The Adventurer 5M Pro is not just about speed; it's a showcase of intelligent technology. Equipped with a camera, the printer offers real-time monitoring. Beyond remote surveillance, the printer will make alert when 3D printing filament run out and after finishing the printing it'll shutdown the power automatically. These features combined together ensure excellent 3D printing experience.

Advancing the Future of 3D Printing

Designed to meet the needs of both novices and experts, the Adventurer 5M Pro combines speed, precision, and user-centric features. Beyond that, Flashforge also launched its sister version Adventurer 5M, an open-space desktop 3D printer priced at $399 while with the same machine size as Adventurer 5M Pro. As the 3D printing arena continues its rapid evolution, Flashforge's newest addition underscores its commitment to staying in step with the forefront of 3D printing innovation. Unlock limitless potential and enhance your crafting prowess with Flashforge!

