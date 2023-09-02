Cream of the Crop
Farmers Insurance® Deploys to Help Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia; Establishes Relief Sites in Florida and Georgia

Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricane Idalia, Farmers Insurance® has established relief sites in Perry, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga., where customers impacted by the storm can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)
Farmers, Foremost® and Bristol West® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations in Florida and Georgia:

  • Florida: Perry Winn-Dixie, 2057 S Byron Butler Parkway, Perry, FL 32348
  • Georgia: Valdosta Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601

Customers can also file a claim by:

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: 

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-deploys-to-help-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-idalia-establishes-relief-sites-in-florida-and-georgia-301916368.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

