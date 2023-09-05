Ascletis to Participate in the Upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that it will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference. John Gargiulo, Chief Business Officer of Ascletis, will join the fireside chat at 2:15 pm EST on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (i.e. 2:15 am Beijing time on Thursday, September 14, 2023). The fireside chat will be for 30 minutes.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference will take place on Monday, September 11 - Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (local time) in New York, U.S. It expects to host over 200 companies this year, providing a platform for C-level management, investors and analysts to exchange ideas and explore opportunities of cooperation. Each fireside chat will begin with a question-and-answer session between C-level management and a Morgan Stanley moderator, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session with the audience.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has multiple drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (CHB functional cure), ASC40 (acne), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC40 (NASH), ASC41 (NASH) and ASC61 (advanced solid tumors).

