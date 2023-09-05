Tyre Recycling Solutions signs MoU with South Korean LD Carbon

Significant technological synergies between South Korean LDC proprietary Green carbon black technology and Swiss TRS unique water-jet milling technology draw both players to sign a MoU for a first jointly owned TyreXol™ rubber powder processing plant in South Korea, with further ambitions to expand the relationship to the Asian continent.

PREVERENGES, Switzerland and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Carbon, an eco-friendly waste treatment and raw material recycling company which has developed a proprietary pyrolysis technology and TRS, a circular economy technology developer and integrator which offer global solutions to produce high-performance sustainable products from end-of-life tires, have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of a first factory to produce TRS' TyreXol™ rubber powders coming from the TRS Water Pulse™ process. The remainder of End-of-life tires after TyreXol™ production is to be utilized by LDC to produce tire pyrolysis oil ("TPO") and high-quality recovered Carbon Black ("rCB") whose quality has already passed the assurance tests from various global tire manufacturers for commercial adoptions.

Signing of a partnership MoU between the LDC and TRS teams, 22nd August 2023 (PRNewswire)

The new endeavor will enable the partners to crystallize major technical and commercial synergies as well as, for TRS, to bring production capacity to meet the pressing demand from TRS customers in Asia. Initially, the plant will process 25 ktpa end-of-life tires, yielding a volume of 5 ktpa TyreXol Water Pulse™ powder, which already passed quality assurance tests from global end customers such as tire manufacturers, who are accelerating commercial adoptions of TyreXol Water Pulse™powder.

"We have been screening many companies globally which could enhance our product range and further differentiate the value-in-use which we bring to tire manufacturers. We are thrilled to collaborate with TRS. Not only are our technologies complementary, but they have a deep understanding of the market, and we share the same ethical and professional values," said Baek, Seong-Mun, CEO and co-founder of LDC.

Staffan Ahlgren, CEO and co-founder of TRS commented: "This collaboration is very important for developing additional real circular solutions for the tires and rubber industries. The collaboration is born from months of discussions which helped us develop a deep mutual respect. It will be an accelerating step enabling us to supply Asian clients regionally and focus on our water-jet technologies in priority."

